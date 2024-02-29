A shooting in Orlando has left at least 1 person dead and several injured, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — At least one person is dead and several others were injured following a shooting in Orlando, Florida, police say.

Orlando Police Department responded about 11 p.m. Wednesday in reference to several shots fired, WFTV reported. Officers found multiple victims, including one who died.

Police have not released a possible motive for the shooting.

“We are working to identify all victims and their conditions,” police said. “This is an ongoing investigation, once we have more information we will make that available.”