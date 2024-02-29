Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NYC officials clear another storefront illegally housing dozens of migrants in unsafe conditions

Feb 29, 2024, 6:09 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have cleared out a Bronx storefront illegally converted to house dozens of tenants that was run by the same person who operated one hosting as many as 70 migrants in a Queens furniture store.

The city Department of Buildings responded Wednesday to reports of an illegal conversion at a two-story commercial building in the borough’s Fordham neighborhood, WNBC reports.

Agency inspectors found 45 beds packed closely together on the first floor and basement of the building, along with extension cords, e-bikes, space heaters, hotplates and other fire hazards in the makeshift living quarters, the station reports.

City officials ordered the building vacated due to the “hazardous, life-threatening conditions” which included severe overcrowding and a lack of natural light and ventilation. The building’s landlord was also issued two violations for failure to maintain the building and for occupying the building contrary to city records.

The city’s Office of Emergency Management, which operates NYC’s migrant shelter system, is assisting displaced tenants, including referring people to asylum seeker services, according to WNBC.

The news station reports the storefront is run by Ebou Sarr, who operated a similar housing operation in Queens that was shut down Tuesday.

City officials ordered Sarr’s Wholesale Furniture vacated after finding the building’s first-floor commercial space and cellar had been converted into sleeping quarters, with 14 bunk beds and 13 beds tightly packed on both floors and able to fit about 41 people.

The native of Senegal had told reporters Tuesday that he was housing mostly migrant men from his West African nation and charging them $300 a month because they couldn’t afford a place to live after timing out of the city’s emergency shelter system for migrants.

No one answered phone numbers associated Sarr on Thursday and the city buildings department and emergency management office didn’t immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

National News

Associated Press

Electronic Arts cutting about 5% of workforce with layoffs ongoing in gaming and tech sector

Electronic Arts is cutting about 5% of its workforce, or approximately 670 employees, as layoffs in the technology and gaming sector continue after a surge of hiring in recent years. The video game maker said in a regulatory filing that its board approved a restructuring plan that includes the layoffs, as well as closing some […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

A California county ditched its vote counting machines. Now a supporter faces a recall election

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Voters in Northern California’s rural Shasta County have twice voted for Donald Trump by wide margins while electing staunch conservatives to the local county board. They’ve even booted out some who weren’t deemed conservative enough. But that string of victories at the ballot box has not been enough to instill confidence […]

7 minutes ago

A woman pauses while shopping at a Kohl's store in Clifton, N.J., Jan. 26, 2024. On Thursday, Feb. ...

Associated Press

Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge picked up last month in sign of still-elevated prices

WASHINGTON (AP) — An inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve increased in January, the latest sign that the slowdown in U.S. consumer price increases is occurring unevenly from month to month. The government reported Thursday that prices rose 0.3% from December to January, up from 0.1% in the previous month. But in a more […]

31 minutes ago

Brattleboro Union High School students register to vote during a voter drive at the school, Feb. 14...

Associated Press

The future is now: 16- and 17-year-olds win the right to vote in local elections in a Vermont town

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A Vermont town has acted on the notion that young voters offer hope for the future, giving 16- and 17-year-olds the right to vote next week in local elections. Those who turn 18 by the November general election will be permitted to vote in the state’s presidential primaries on Super Tuesday. […]

1 hour ago

FILE - The North Dakota Capitol tower rises in the background behind a stone sign, April 19, 2012, ...

Associated Press

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in North Dakota’s GOP caucuses

WASHINGTON (AP) — North Dakota will hold its Republican presidential caucuses on Monday, the last chance for Donald Trump’s rivals for the GOP nomination to slow his momentum heading into Super Tuesday, the biggest day of the primary campaign, when 15 states hold contests. Trump’s main opponent in North Dakota once again will be Nikki […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

The Latest | Gaza’s death toll surges over 30,000 as Israeli forces kill 104 people waiting for aid

More than 30,000 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since the start of the Israel-Hamas war nearly five months ago, health officials the territory said. The surge in numbers came after witnesses said Israeli troops on Thursday fired at a crowd of people waiting for aid in Gaza City, killing scores and wounded […]

4 hours ago

NYC officials clear another storefront illegally housing dozens of migrants in unsafe conditions