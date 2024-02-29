Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Missouri House passes property tax cut aimed at offsetting surge in vehicle values

Feb 29, 2024, 9:24 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri residents could see a roughly $138 million tax break under legislation passed Thursday by the House in an attempt to offset a recent surge in local tax collections caused by higher vehicle values.

The legislation changing the way Missouri’s personal property tax collections are calculated comes as lawmakers in numerous states this year are considering ways to reduce property taxes charged on homes, real estate and other property.

Home values have risen at a faster-than-normal pace in recent years. Vehicle values typically decline as cars and trucks get older, but used vehicle values also rose during the coronavirus pandemic because of supply shortages. That resulted in higher tax bills for many people in states that allow property taxes on vehicles.

Republican state Rep. Mike McGirl said his Missouri legislation, which now goes to the Senate, would return to taxpayers about a quarter of the “windfall” that local governments received from the surge in vehicle values. Legislative analysts said that could amount to about $138 million, effective in 2026.

The bill “will ultimately mean less tax revenue for our schools (and) for public safety,” said Democratic Rep. Peter Merideth, who opposed the measure.

The Tax Foundation, a nonprofit group that researches taxes, has said property taxes are likely to be the biggest tax issue in many state legislatures this year.

Several states already have enacted property tax cuts. West Virginia last year passed a credit for personal property taxes that residents pay annually on vehicles, at an estimated cost of $157 million to the state.

Colorado lawmakers meeting in a November special session approved legislation increasing residential deductions for property tax purposes and decreasing the property tax assessment rate. In Texas, voters in November approved a plan cutting property taxes by $18 billion.

National News

Associated Press

Judge blocks Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants who illegally enter US

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal judge on Thursday blocked a new Texas law that gives police broad powers to arrest migrants suspected of illegally entering the U.S., dealing a victory to the Biden administration in its feud with Republican Gov. Greg Abbott over immigration enforcement. The preliminary injunction granted by U.S. District Judge David […]

58 minutes ago

Vicksburg National Military Park Chief of Interpretation Brendan Wilson, left, conducts a ceremony ...

Associated Press

Black soldiers are honored, name by name, at a Civil War battlefield

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Thelma Sims Dukes grew up during the 1940s and ‘50s in a segregated Mississippi town steeped in Civil War history. As a small Black girl, she would walk to school through Vicksburg National Military Park — the hilly battlefield where Union and Confederate soldiers fought and died over whether the U.S. […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, is surrounded by reporters as he heads to the chamber at the Capi...

Associated Press

Texas Sen. Cornyn announces run for GOP leader as scramble to succeed McConnell begins in the Senate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Texas Sen. John Cornyn has informed his colleagues that he intends to run for Senate Republican leader, becoming the first senator to announce a campaign after Sen. Mitch McConnell said he will step down from the post in November. Cornyn, who served as McConnell’s No. 2 in leadership before he was term-limited […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

A California county ditched its vote-counting machines. Now a supporter faces a recall election

REDDING, Calif. (AP) — Voters in this rural California county have twice voted for Donald Trump by wide margins while electing staunch conservatives to their local governing board, even going so far as to boot some from office who were deemed not conservative enough. But that string of victories at the ballot box has not […]

3 hours ago

Anne D'Innocenzio shows a portrait of herself, right, with her sister, Donna Burke, left, and mothe...

Associated Press

A blender from the 1960s, a restored 1936 piano. What I learned from clearing out my childhood home

NEW YORK (AP) — It’s been eight months since I closed the door for the last time to my childhood home in suburban New Jersey and said goodbye to more than a half century of memories. I sometimes still struggle to let it go. Mom passed away in February 2023 after a brief battle with […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

NYC officials clear another storefront illegally housing dozens of migrants in unsafe conditions

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City officials have cleared out a Bronx storefront illegally converted to house dozens of tenants that was run by the same person who operated one hosting as many as 70 migrants in a Queens furniture store. The city Department of Buildings responded Wednesday to reports of an illegal conversion […]

3 hours ago

Missouri House passes property tax cut aimed at offsetting surge in vehicle values