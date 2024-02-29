Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Nevada county election official in charge of controversial 2022 hand-count plan resigns

Feb 29, 2024, 11:20 AM

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RENO, Nev. (AP) — The top elections official in a rural Nevada county roiled by false claims of widespread election fraud that led to a partial hand-count in the 2022 midterms is resigning, a county spokesperson confirmed.

The reason for Nye County Clerk Mark Kampf’s resignation is not immediately clear. He sent his resignation earlier this week and his last day will be March 31, county spokesperson Arnold Knightly confirmed.

