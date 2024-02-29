Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former career US diplomat admits secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades

Feb 29, 2024, 11:37 AM | Updated: 11:50 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MIAMI (AP) — A former U.S. ambassador said Thursday he will plead guilty to charges of serving as a secret agent for communist Cuba going back decades, bringing an unexpectedly fast resolution to a case prosecutors described as one of the most brazen betrayals in the history of the U.S. foreign service.

Manuel Rocha, 73, told a federal judge he would admit to federal counts of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign government, charges that could land him behind bars for several years. His defense lawyer indicated that prosecutors have agreed upon a sentence, but the length of that term was not disclosed in court Thursday.

He is due back in court April 12.

“I am in agreement,” Rocha said when asked by U.S. District Court Judge Beth Bloom if he wished to change his plea to guilty.

Prosecutors alleged that Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba’s behalf since at least 1981 — the year he joined the U.S. foreign service — including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives and providing false information to U.S. government officials about his contacts.

Federal authorities have said little about exactly what Rocha did to assist Cuba while working for the State Department and in a lucrative post-government career that included a stint as a special adviser to the commander of U.S. Southern Command.

Rocha, whose two-decade career as a U.S. diplomat included top posts in Bolivia, Argentina and the U.S. Interests Section in Havana, was arrested by the FBI at his Miami home in December.

Instead, the case relies largely on what prosecutors say were Rocha’s own admissions, made over the past year to an undercover FBI agent posing as a Cuban intelligence operative named “Miguel.”

Rocha praised the late Cuban leader Fidel Castro as “Comandante,” branded the U.S. the “enemy” and bragged about his service for more than 40 years as a Cuban mole in the heart of U.S. foreign policy circles, the complaint says.

“What we have done … it’s enormous … more than a Grand Slam,” he was quoted as saying at one of several secretly recorded conversations.

National News

Associated Press

Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon. Reporters with offices on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted […]

10 minutes ago

Associated Press

Indiana Legislature approves bill adding additional verification steps to voter registration

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana lawmakers passed legislation Thursday that expands the power of the state to verify voters’ addresses and adds an additional residency requirement for first-time voters. The bill’s Republican sponsor state Sen. Mike Gaskill called it a “commonsense bill” that adds protections against fraud, but voting advocates have blasted the changes as new […]

19 minutes ago

Associated Press

Missouri Republicans try to remove man with ties to KKK from party ballot

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri Republican Party on Thursday denounced a GOP candidate for governor with ties to the Ku Klux Klan, saying party officials will go to court if necessary to remove him from the ticket. Southwestern Missouri man Darrell Leon McClanahan, who has described himself as “pro-white,” was among nearly 280 […]

45 minutes ago

Associated Press

Tennesse House advances a bill to allow tourism records to remain secret for 10 years

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s Republican-dominant House on Thursday advanced legislation that would allow the state’s tourism public records to remain secret and hidden from the public eye. The bill, proposed by Republican Gov. Bill Lee, would allow the head of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development to exempt any public records for 10 years […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Pentagon leak suspect Jack Teixeira expected to plead guilty in federal case

BOSTON (AP) — Jack Teixeira, the Massachusetts Air National Guard member accused of leaking highly classified military documents on a social media platform, is expected to plead guilty in his federal case, according to court papers filed Thursday. Prosecutors asked the judge to schedule a change of plea hearing for Monday, but no other details […]

59 minutes ago

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a primary election night ...

Associated Press

What makes Super Tuesday so important? It’s all about the delegates. Here’s a look at the numbers

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than one-third of the total delegates available in both the Republican and Democratic presidential primaries will be awarded on Super Tuesday, when 16 states and one U.S. territory hold presidential nominating contests. On the Republican side, 854 of 2,429 will be at stake on Super Tuesday, which is traditionally the biggest […]

1 hour ago

Former career US diplomat admits secretly spying for Cuban intelligence for decades