NATIONAL NEWS

Maryland State House locked down, armed officers seen responding

Feb 29, 2024, 2:50 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland State House was locked down for an undisclosed security threat late Thursday afternoon.

Reporters with officers on the ground floor of the building were told to lock their doors shortly after 5 p.m. by an aide to Maryland House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones. About 30 minutes later, police escorted reporters out of the building.

An Associated Press reporter saw an officer hurrying up a staircase with his gun drawn. State employees were also evacuating the building.

Annapolis Police Department spokesperson Bernie Bennett said someone made an anonymous threat to the State House via phone sometime Thursday. He said the agency was called to assist the Maryland Capitol Police in responding to the potential threat.

As of around 6 p.m. Thursday, authorities hadn’t found any signs of suspicious activity. Bennett said they also hadn’t received any reports of violence at the State House and that no one has taken credit for the threat.

“You have to react to every threat as though it’s credible and serious,” he said.

People inside the building were asked to shelter in place while law enforcement agents searched the building and grounds, including with police dogs.

