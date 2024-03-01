Third person dies from Milwaukee shooting that injured 4

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A third person died Thursday from injuries sustained in a shooting earlier this week that claimed four victims, police said.

A 39-year-old person died in a hospital from the shooting Sunday in which several people opened fire on each other, police said. The person’s name and gender haven’t been released.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office previously identified the other two people killed as Sam Hunt, 28, and Brianna Sanders, 21, both of Milwaukee.

Another 23-year-old person sustained nonfatal gunshot injuries, police said.

Police said in a statement Sunday the shooting appeared to be related to domestic violence and a physical altercation “where all the victims exchanged gunfire with unknown suspects.”