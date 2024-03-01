Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New York Attorney General says a county must rescind its ban on female transgender athletes

Mar 1, 2024, 12:15 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday demanded that a county on Long Island scuttle its new prohibition against transgender women and girls competing in female sports.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman issued an executive order on Feb. 22 banning sports organizations from county-run athletic facilities if they allow transgender girls and women to compete on female teams.

The order specifically requires any sports teams, leagues, programs or organizations seeking a permit from the county’s parks and recreation department to “expressly designate” whether they are male, female or coed based on their members’ “biological sex at birth.”

The order, which went into effect immediately, impacts more than 100 sites, from ballfields to basketball and tennis courts, swimming pools and ice rinks across the suburban New York City region, which is located just east of Queens and is the state’s wealthiest county.

But James, in her “cease and desist” letter Friday, said the order is a clear violation of the state’s anti-discrimination laws and must be rescinded in five days, or else the county will face legal action.

“The law is perfectly clear: You cannot discriminate against a person because of their gender identity or expression,” the Democrat said in a statement. “This executive order is transphobic and blatantly illegal.”

James also said the order will deter teams from other areas from competing in the county, and subjects women’s and girls’ sports teams to “intrusive and invasive questioning” and other unnecessary verification requirements.

Blakeman, a Republican, didn’t respond to messages seeking comment Friday, but struck a defiant tone on social media.

“My EO stops the bullying of women and girls by transgender males who have many outlets to compete without putting the safety and security of females in danger,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter, in which he included James’ announcement. “In Nassau we will continue to fight for females’ right to be safe, secure, and have a level playing field to compete.”

National News

Associated Press

Writer for conservative media outlet surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas-based writer for a conservative media outlet surrendered to authorities Friday on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol more than three years ago. Steve Baker, who has written articles about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot for Blaze News, faces four misdemeanor counts, including trespassing and disorderly […]

47 minutes ago

FILE - Kristlyn Wood, a cousin of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, reacts during a vigil in Cunningha...

Associated Press

Family and advocates want solution to legal loophole after the death of Audrii Cunningham

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in […]

2 hours ago

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refu...

Associated Press

US to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza — how it can help and why it’s so complicated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the U.S. will begin airdropping sorely needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Here’s what you need to know: WHEN WILL THE AIRDROPS START? Biden said the airdrops will be coordinated with Jordan, which has conducted several rounds of airdrops into Gaza […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge puts brakes on new law banning foreign government spending on referendums

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge is delaying the implementation of a voter-approved law in Maine that aimed to close an election law loophole by stopping foreign government spending on state referendum races. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, the day before the new law was to go into […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Legislation to legalize, tax skill games in Virginia heads to governor

Virginia lawmakers passed legislation Friday that would legalize skill games, the slots-like betting machines that proliferated in businesses around the state before an on-again, off-again ban took effect. If signed by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the bill would tax and regulate the devices, which are also known as gray machines because of the murky area […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

An SUV crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring 5 people, police say

CANTON, Mich. (AP) — A sport-utility vehicle crashed into a Walmart in suburban Detroit, injuring several people Friday afternoon, police said. Canton police said in a written statement that numerous people were transported from the scene. Chief Chad Baugh told WXYZ-TV that at least five people were injured, though the injuries were not considered to […]

3 hours ago

New York Attorney General says a county must rescind its ban on female transgender athletes