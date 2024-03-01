Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Question of whether Nebraska public money can go to private schools still set for November ballot

Mar 1, 2024, 12:31 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


Nebraska’s top election official has ruled that voters will get to decide this year whether to repeal a law that gives taxpayer money for private school scholarships.

But both Nebraska Secretary of State Bob Evnen and state Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who authored the school choice law and sought to have the repeal effort kept off the ballot, acknowledge that the courts will likely ultimately decide if the repeal question makes it onto November’s ballot.

Evnen said in a news release late Thursday that he consulted state law and previous state attorney general opinions before concluding that the referendum question is legal and will appear on the November ballot “unless otherwise ordered by a court of competent jurisdiction.”

Those behind the referendum effort lauded Evnen’s decision.

“Nebraskans have been clear that they want to vote on the issue of diverting public tax dollars to fund private schools,” said Nebraska State Education Association President Jenni Benson, who also serves on the board of the group that carried out the referendum petition effort last year. “State lawmakers also must respect voters on this issue and reject new legislative attempts to impose voucher schemes on Nebraska taxpayers.”

The conflict stems from Linehan’s law passed last year allowing millions in state income tax to be diverted to organizations that grant private school tuition scholarships. That passage set up a battle between powerful education unions and heavily-funded conservative groups trying to make their mark on school policies following COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing fights over transgender policies.

Even before the bill was signed into law, a petition effort backed largely by public school unions and supporters was launched to ask Nebraska voters to repeal it. The effort collected nearly double the number of valid signatures needed to put the question on the November ballot, and Evnen approved the ballot measure in October.

But in January, Linehan sent Evnen a letter backed by private practice attorneys asking him to declare the ballot initiative unconstitutional and pull it from November’s ballot. The letter argued that the state constitution places the power of taxation solely in the hands of the Legislature.

In denying the request, Evnen said he based his rejection on past opinions by the attorney general’s office. Those opinions found that a referendum question can’t be rejected only for frustrating the Legislature’s taxation power. Instead, it must “completely destroy the taxing authority of the Legislature,” which the referendum question doesn’t do, he said.

But Evnen also acknowledged that Linehan’s challenge raises substantive constitutional questions that are “outside the purview of my office to consider.”

“Such issues must be left for the courts to decide,” he wrote.

Linehan has said as much since sending the letter, acknowledging that however Evnen ruled on the ballot challenge, the side not favored would likely sue to reverse it.

“This will end up being left up to the state Supreme Court to decide,” she said.

The new school funding law does not appropriate taxpayer dollars directly toward private school vouchers. Instead, it allows businesses, individuals, estates and trusts to donate a portion of their owed state income tax.

Businesses and individuals would be allowed to donate up to $100,000 per year, while estates and trusts could offer up to $1 million a year. The bill would allocate $25 million a year over the first two years starting in 2024, and up to $100 million annually thereafter to cover such donations. That dollar-for-dollar tax credit is money that would otherwise go into the state’s general revenue fund.

Supporters of the scholarship program say it helps underprivileged students who have few other choices when they find themselves in an underperforming or toxic public school environment. Public school advocates counter that the act sends taxpayer dollars to private schools that are allowed under religious tenets to discriminate against LGBTQ+ students.

National News

Associated Press

Patient and 3 staffers charged in another patient’s beating death at mental health facility

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A patient, two psychiatric assistants and a nurse have been indicted on charges stemming from the beating death of another patient at a state-run mental health facility in Ohio. A 24-year-old man who allegedly attacked the 57-year-old victim at Twin Valley Behavioral Healthcare in Columbus on July 23, 2022, is charged […]

9 minutes ago

Associated Press

Writer for conservative media outlet surrenders to face Capitol riot charges

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Texas-based writer for a conservative media outlet surrendered to authorities Friday on charges that he joined a mob’s attack on the U.S. Capitol more than three years ago. Steve Baker, who has written articles about the Jan. 6, 2021, riot for Blaze News, faces four misdemeanor counts, including trespassing and disorderly […]

1 hour ago

FILE - Kristlyn Wood, a cousin of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, reacts during a vigil in Cunningha...

Associated Press

Family and advocates want solution to legal loophole after the death of Audrii Cunningham

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — As mourners prepare for the funeral of 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed near Houston, the community wants answers about how the suspect in her death was allowed to remain free despite a long criminal history of violence. Nearly two decades years before Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in […]

2 hours ago

Palestinians inspect the rubble of destroyed buildings after an Israeli airstrike in Nusseirat refu...

Associated Press

US to airdrop humanitarian aid into Gaza — how it can help and why it’s so complicated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Friday announced that the U.S. will begin airdropping sorely needed humanitarian assistance into Gaza amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. Here’s what you need to know: WHEN WILL THE AIRDROPS START? Biden said the airdrops will be coordinated with Jordan, which has conducted several rounds of airdrops into Gaza […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge puts brakes on new law banning foreign government spending on referendums

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A federal judge is delaying the implementation of a voter-approved law in Maine that aimed to close an election law loophole by stopping foreign government spending on state referendum races. U.S. District Judge Nancy Torresen issued a preliminary injunction on Thursday, the day before the new law was to go into […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Legislation to legalize, tax skill games in Virginia heads to governor

Virginia lawmakers passed legislation Friday that would legalize skill games, the slots-like betting machines that proliferated in businesses around the state before an on-again, off-again ban took effect. If signed by GOP Gov. Glenn Youngkin, the bill would tax and regulate the devices, which are also known as gray machines because of the murky area […]

3 hours ago

Question of whether Nebraska public money can go to private schools still set for November ballot