Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Study: Seattle household income must be 80% higher than in 2020 to afford a house

Mar 1, 2024, 2:24 PM | Updated: 5:35 pm

Image: A row of houses in Seattle as household income in Seattle rises. (Flickr Creative Commons)...

A row of houses in Seattle as household income in Seattle rises. (Flickr Creative Commons)

(Flickr Creative Commons)

Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture

BY BILL KACZARABA


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Things certainly have changed over the past four years when it comes to buying a home in Seattle.

Household income needed to afford a home comfortably is up 80% since 2020. The problem is: income is up just 23%.

Soaring home prices, high-interest rates, and lower salary increases are a lethal mix for potential Western Washington home buyers.

In Seattle, a family must make $213,984 to afford a home, according to a Zillow study. The shocker is the figure is only slightly higher than New York at $213,615.

Other most expensive cities all fall along the West Coast. They are San Jose ($454,296), San Francisco ($339,864), Los Angeles ($279,250) and San Diego ($273,613).

Redfin: Seattle-area home sales impacted by climate, environmental factors

If you are a potential home buyer and are willing to relocate: only $58,232 in income is needed in Pittsburgh, $69,976 in Memphis and $70,810 in Cleveland.

The typical U.S. home is now worth about $343,000, up 42%.

Assuming a 10% down payment, a typical monthly payment on a home has nearly doubled since in the U.S., up 96.4% to $2,188.

Co-buying with family or a friend has become an alternative way to afford a home. Also, many young buyers said being able to rent out part of the home for extra cash is extremely important.

The Zillow report assumes buyers spend no more than 30% of their income on housing (a common measure of housing affordability), make a 10% down payment and secure a 6.6% interest rate, the average rate in January.

Bill Kaczaraba is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here. Follow Bill on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email him here. 

MyNorthwest News

Image: A U.S. Army and Vietnam War veteran attends a Memorial Day event at the Santa Fe National Ce...

Julia Dallas

Washington legislature unanimously passes bill to help over 35,000 veterans

The Washington legislature unanimously passed a bill on Friday that would help over 35,000 veterans access state benefits.

21 minutes ago

Image: Everett Historical Commissioners look on as City of Everett officials present their plan to ...

Feliks Banel

Everett official dodges key question about gazebo-saving compromise

An Everett spokesperson dodged KIRO Newsradio's question about whether Mayor Cassie Franklin is willing to accept the gazebo compromise.

32 minutes ago

South 216th Street Bridge...

Nate Connors

I-5 near SeaTac closing this weekend as South 216th Street Bridge nears completion

The South 216th Street Bridge in SeaTac has nearly completed the installation of its concrete girders -- a heavy beam to support the deck of a bridge.

56 minutes ago

Image: A Boeing 737 Max 7 is displayed during a debut for employees and media of the new jet in Ren...

Associated Press

Boeing says it’s in talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, key supplier on troubled 737 Max

Boeing said Friday that it is in preliminary talks to buy Spirit AeroSystems, which builds fuselages for Boeing 737 Max jetliners.

1 hour ago

Image: Smith Island Lighthouse was built in 1858, it was decommissioned in the 1950s and eventually...

Feliks Banel

History hidden within NOAA’s ‘Inland Water Wind Reports’

The handful of spots along the shores of the Puget Sound, for which NOAA often gives windspeed reports, have their own history and charm.

2 hours ago

increased tolls...

Chris Sullivan

Sullivan: Friday marks first commute with higher tolls on I-405, SR-167

Friday marked the first day of the new higher tolls on SR 167 and I-405. They hit $12.25 on I-405 south out of Lynnwood.

4 hours ago

Study: Seattle household income must be 80% higher than in 2020 to afford a house