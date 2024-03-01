Things certainly have changed over the past four years when it comes to buying a home in Seattle.

Household income needed to afford a home comfortably is up 80% since 2020. The problem is: income is up just 23%.

Soaring home prices, high-interest rates, and lower salary increases are a lethal mix for potential Western Washington home buyers.

In Seattle, a family must make $213,984 to afford a home, according to a Zillow study. The shocker is the figure is only slightly higher than New York at $213,615.

Other most expensive cities all fall along the West Coast. They are San Jose ($454,296), San Francisco ($339,864), Los Angeles ($279,250) and San Diego ($273,613).

If you are a potential home buyer and are willing to relocate: only $58,232 in income is needed in Pittsburgh, $69,976 in Memphis and $70,810 in Cleveland.

The typical U.S. home is now worth about $343,000, up 42%.

Assuming a 10% down payment, a typical monthly payment on a home has nearly doubled since in the U.S., up 96.4% to $2,188.

Co-buying with family or a friend has become an alternative way to afford a home. Also, many young buyers said being able to rent out part of the home for extra cash is extremely important.

The Zillow report assumes buyers spend no more than 30% of their income on housing (a common measure of housing affordability), make a 10% down payment and secure a 6.6% interest rate, the average rate in January.

