NATIONAL NEWS

A bridge where a dramatic open-air rescue occurred remains closed over the Ohio River

Mar 2, 2024, 10:05 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana remained closed Saturday following a harrowing crash and rescue of a tractor-trailer driver left hanging over the bridge’s edge.

Dramatic photos and video captured the rescue Friday of the driver in her cab over the side of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, Kentucky, to southern Indiana.

The truck driver was rescued unharmed, but three other cars were involved in the crash, and two people were taken to the hospital with possibly life-threatening injuries, according to Louisville Metro Police.

Police had no updates on their condition Saturday.

The truck was removed from the bridge around 8 p.m. Friday. The cause of the crash was still under investigation.

The bridge carries about 24,000 vehicles a day over the Ohio River. Officials said at a press conference Friday that the bridge is safe and passed an inspection last year, but acknowledged that its four lanes are relatively narrow.

The accident was reported shortly after noon on Friday. After that, it took about 40 minutes to set up a rope system and get a firefighter, Bryce Carden, ready to rappel down to the cab, hook the driver up to a safety harness and lift her safely back to the bridge surface, Louisville Fire Chief Brian O’Neill said at a press conference Friday. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

In a social media post Friday, Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg thanked “Carden and the other first responders who rushed to the scene today and bravely rescued the truck driver on the Clark Memorial Bridge. She is alive thanks to your heroic efforts.”

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said engineers were conducting assessments and inspections of the bridge Saturday morning.

