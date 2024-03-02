Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Medical incident likely led to SUV crashing into Walmart store, authorities say

Mar 2, 2024, 11:18 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CANTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A driver who crashed her sport-utility vehicle into a Walmart store in suburban Detroit was likely having a health incident at the time, authorities said Saturday.

The woman and four other people who were taken to hospitals Friday did not have life-threatening injuries, the Canton Township Public Safety Department said.

Shoppers were stunned when the Jeep crashed into the store near the pharmacy department and stopped after roughly 45 feet (14 meters). It was not at the main entrance.

“Preliminary investigations are indicating it was a medically related incident” that contributed to the crash, public safety spokesperson Barb Caruso told The Associated Press.

Merchandise and broken shelves were scattered on the floor. The store was open again Saturday after a cleanup and removal of the vehicle.

“Police and fire officials are giving credit to the Walmart staff and patrons who helped the victims immediately following the crash. Their quick actions to provide aid to those injured or frightened are appreciated,” the public safety department said in a statement.

National News

Associated Press

A bridge where a dramatic open-air rescue occurred remains closed over the Ohio River

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A bridge connecting Kentucky and Indiana remained closed Saturday following a harrowing crash and rescue of a tractor-trailer driver left hanging over the bridge’s edge. Dramatic photos and video captured the rescue Friday of the driver in her cab over the side of the George Rogers Clark Memorial Bridge connecting Louisville, […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Body parts of 2 people found in Long Island park and police are trying to identify them

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Police on New York’s Long Island were trying to identify human remains found in a popular suburban park that appear to be from a man and a woman. A girl walking to school Thursday morning found a severed arm on the side of the road at Southards Pond Park, about 25 […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Train derailment leaves cars on riverbank or in water; no injuries, hazardous materials reported

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a train derailment in eastern Pennsylvania has left some railroad cars along a riverbank Saturday morning and at least one partially in the river itself. Dispatchers in Northampton County said the derailment was reported at 7:14 a.m. in Lower Saucon Township. Authorities said it was unclear how many cars […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman

SPARTANSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week. Shawn C. Cranston, 52, of Corry, has been charged with criminal homicide, criminal homicide of an unborn child, burglary and criminal trespass, Pennsylvania State Police said. He was denied […]

5 hours ago

FILE - Alexander Smirnov, second from right, leaves the courthouse on Feb. 20, 2024, in Las Vegas. ...

Associated Press

How clean is the dirt on Hunter Biden? A key Republican source is charged with lying to the FBI

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alexander Smirnov was cast by Republicans as one of the FBI’s most trusted informants, offering a “highly credible” account of brazen public corruption by Joe Biden that formed a pillar of the House impeachment investigation of the Democratic president. Then, last month, the script changed dramatically. charged with lying to the FBI, […]

6 hours ago

Associated Press

Firefighters face difficult weather conditions as they battle the largest wildfire in Texas history

STINNETT, Texas (AP) — Firefighters in Texas faced rising temperatures, whipped-up winds and dry air Saturday in their battle to keep the largest wildfire in state history from turning more of the Panhandle into a parched wasteland. Firefighters were focused on containing the fire along its northern and eastern perimeter, where aggressive gusts from the […]

7 hours ago

Medical incident likely led to SUV crashing into Walmart store, authorities say