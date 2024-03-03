Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas police arrest suspect in abduction of 12-year-old girl who was found safe after 8 days

Mar 3, 2024, 4:34 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLUMBUS, Texas (AP) — Police in Texas have arrested a man suspected in the disappearance of a girl who was missing for eight days before she was safely located.

The 27-year-old Houston man was charged with evading authorities after he attempted to flee from officers on Friday, the Columbus Police Department said in social media post Saturday.

The police learned around 12:40 p.m. Friday that a 12-year-old girl who was the subject of an AMBER alert search was in Columbus, about 94 miles (150 kilometers) west of Houston.

The girl’s identity was confirmed and she was transported to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for evaluation, police said.

The Houston Police Department issued the alert notifying the public about the missing girl after she was last seen on Feb. 22 getting into a pickup truck in the city, news reports said.

The suspect was being held in the Colorado County jail with additional charges possible, pending an investigation by the FBI, the Columbus police said.

The arrest comes shortly after another abduction case involving a girl in the Houston area.

A memorial service was held Saturday for 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was allegedly killed by a family friend with a history of violence.

Don McDougal was charged with capital murder in connection with Cunningham’s death. Prosecutors say he was supposed to take her to a school bus stop when she disappeared Feb. 15. Her body was found Feb. 20 in a river near Houston.

National News

FILE - A voting sign is seen near a voting center at Croft Baptist Church, Feb. 24, 2024, in Sparta...

Associated Press

A chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they wouldn’t vote for Trump as the GOP nominee

WASHINGTON (AP) — A small but substantial chunk of Republican primary and caucus voters say they would be so dissatisfied if Donald Trump became the party’s presidential nominee that they would not vote for him in November’s general election, according to AP VoteCast. An analysis of the data shows that many of those voters were […]

8 minutes ago

Prison psychological specialist Christine Ransom, right, leads a group session for inmates, Dec. 14...

Associated Press

Prisoners with developmental disabilities face unique challenges. One facility is offering solutions

ALBION, Pa. (AP) — “You are the Lighthouse in someone’s storm,” reads the message above a mural of a sailboat bobbing on ocean waves under a cloud-studded azure sky. It’s an unexpected slogan for a prison wall. On a nearby door painted deep blue, a bright yellow Minion character offers “Ways to say hello,” lists […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Democratic presidential hopeful, Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., celebrates with his supporters af...

Associated Press

Iowa Democrats were forced to toss the caucus. They’ll quietly pick a 2024 nominee by mail instead

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — There’s a lot less fanfare for Democrats in Iowa picking their presidential nominee this year, and it’s not only because Democratic incumbent Joe Biden is in the White House. Instead of congregating for caucuses, a one-night spectacle where community members publicly signal their support for a candidate, Iowa Democrats headed […]

6 hours ago

Kylie Moreland, the Monroe County Elections Supervisor poses in her office in Bloomington, Ind., Tu...

Associated Press

An Indiana county hires yet another election supervisor, hoping she’ll stay

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana county lost its top election official nearly every other month over the last year after a longtime supervisor resigned following a counting error in the November 2022 tally. Voting advocates hope fears of a rocky election year will ease now that Monroe County has named a supervisor who is […]

7 hours ago

Christiane Keyhani, program coordinator of Hui O Ka Wai Ola, fills up the bucket to test water qual...

Associated Press

In Hawaii, coral is the foundation of life. What happened to it after the Lahaina wildfire?

Abraham “Snake” Ah Hee rides waves when the surf’s up and dives for octopus and shells when the water is calm. The lifelong Lahaina, Hawaii, resident spends so much time in the ocean that his wife jokes he needs to wet his gills. But these days Ah Hee is worried the water fronting his Maui […]

7 hours ago

Doris Milton, 63, stands for a portrait at the Bethel New Life holistic wellness center Thursday, F...

Associated Press

Head Start preschools aim to fight poverty, but their teachers struggle to make ends meet

WASHINGTON (AP) — In some ways, Doris Milton is a Head Start success story. She was a student in one of Chicago’s inaugural Head Start classes, when the antipoverty program, which aimed to help children succeed by providing them a first-rate preschool education, was in its infancy. Milton loved her teacher so much that she […]

8 hours ago

Texas police arrest suspect in abduction of 12-year-old girl who was found safe after 8 days