‘Beloved’ owner of Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream dies

The owner of an iconic Seattle ice cream company has died. White Center residents have adored the shop’s ice cream for over 15 years.

Justin Cline, owner of Full Tilt Ice Cream, suffered a heart attack on Feb. 5 and died on March 2, according to a GoFundMe created by his friends and family.

“It is with absolutely broken hearts that we share that our beloved friend Justin has moved on to the great ice cream shop in the sky,” the GoFundMe page stated.

According to KIRO 7, Cline was 49.

“Justin will be missed by so many because he touched so very many people in his life,” the GoFundMe continued.

Justin leaves behind his wife Ann and their two kids.

Full Tilt focused on local ingredients and had vintage arcade games in each shop

Full Tilt Ice Cream was founded in 2008. The company focused on using local ingredients and each shop had vintage arcade games.

“Ann and Justin started with the idea to open a shop where families could hang out, artists could display their art, and everyone could eat great ice cream,” Full Tilt’s website said. “After we mentioned the idea to a few friends, one of them told us they wished there was a place in the neighborhood to play pinball. Ann had once lived above a pinball parlor, and the idea stuck.”

Justin and Ann said they hoped to accentuate the White Center neighborhood with their shop.

“White Center was already a wonderful neighborhood, but its bad rap was keeping too many families from enjoying the amazing blend of restaurants and markets,” Full Tilt’s website continued. “Our hope was that Full Tilt would help bring the neighborhood out.”

Justin was known as a prominent member of the community. Full Tilt recently did “Pints for Palestine” and donated the profits to the Palestinian Children’s Fund.

“They are the kind of family that consistently donates their time, and heart to the community,” the GoFundMe stated. “They’ve supported local families going through tragedy, and have fiercely showed their love for the business family in White Center.”

How to help the family

Justin’s friends put together a list of ways to help the family. People can donate to the GoFundMe, send artwork or photos to justininmemoriam@gmail.com or continue to stop by Full Tilt. There are locations in White Center and Columbia City.

Justin’s friends also mentioned getting CPR certified as Ann was able to save Justin’s life after the heart attack. You can find a course here.

