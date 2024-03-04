Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Seattle police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

Mar 4, 2024, 12:46 PM

Image: Seattle police are looking for this missing girl....

Seattle police are looking for this missing girl. (Photo courtesy the Seattle Police Department)

(Photo courtesy the Seattle Police Department)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing girl.

SPD posted about 12-year-old Paige on Monday at 12:24 p.m.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pajama pants, a black backpack and gold/white glasses, according to police.

She is white, with red hair, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs around 70 pounds.

Police said she took the ferry from Bainbridge Island to Seattle.

More news from MyNorthwest: 1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings

Officers believe she is in downtown Seattle and ask that if anyone sees her to call 911.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

MyNorthwest News

Bellingham beavers...

Bill Kaczaraba

Why couldn’t the beaver cross the road? Because it was taken into custody by Bellingham police

Bellingham police (BPD) were kept busy over the weekend responding to beavers blocking traffic.

42 minutes ago

Image: Justin Cline, owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream has died....

Julia Dallas

‘Beloved’ owner of Seattle’s Full Tilt Ice Cream dies

The owner of Seattle's Full Tilt Ice Cream, Justin Cline, has died after suffering a heart attack on Feb. 5.

48 minutes ago

sound transit security...

Frank Sumrall

Sound Transit beefing up security after numerous violent occurrences

Increasing security throughout Sound Transit has become a top priority following a string of violent incidents.

50 minutes ago

supreme court trump ballot...

Mark Sherman, The Associated Press

Supreme Court restores Trump to ballot, rejecting state attempts to ban him over Capitol attack

The outcome ends efforts in Colorado, Illinois, Maine and elsewhere to kick Trump, the front-runner for his party’s nomination, off the ballot.

4 hours ago

Image: A Seattle Police Department vehicle is seen as an officer stands nearby....

Steve Coogan

1 killed, 3 injured in separate late-night Seattle shootings

Two separate Seattle shootings -- in Belltown and Capitol Hill -- left multiple shot and one person dead, police reported.

6 hours ago

Image: Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Christopher Gadd, right, shakes hands with WSP Chief J...

Bill Kaczaraba

Trooper killed in incident on I-5 near Marysville; Lynnwood man arrested

A Washington State Patrol trooper was killed early Saturday after his car was struck by a speeding vehicle on Interstate 5 near Marysville.

6 hours ago

Seattle police looking for missing 12-year-old girl