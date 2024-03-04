The Seattle Police Department (SPD) is looking for a missing girl.

SPD posted about 12-year-old Paige on Monday at 12:24 p.m.

MISSING PERSON: Paige, 12 y/o, White female, 5’4”, approx. 70lbs, auburn red color hair and gold/white glasses. Last seen wearing white shirt, pink pajama pants, blk backpack. Arrived from Bainbridge Island by ferry, believed to be in downtown Seattle. If seen please call 911. pic.twitter.com/bFpEbUTbLT — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) March 4, 2024

She was last seen wearing a white shirt, pink pajama pants, a black backpack and gold/white glasses, according to police.

She is white, with red hair, around 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and weighs around 70 pounds.

Police said she took the ferry from Bainbridge Island to Seattle.

Officers believe she is in downtown Seattle and ask that if anyone sees her to call 911.

