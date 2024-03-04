Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A judge orders prison for a Michigan man who made threats against Jewish people

Mar 4, 2024, 12:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A 20-year-old Michigan man who admitted using social media to make violent threats against Jewish people was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison, far short of what prosecutors had recommended.

A sentence exceeding a year makes someone eligible for good conduct credits and a shorter stay in federal custody.

Seann Pietila, who has been locked up since June, was accused of using Instagram to spread neo-Nazi ideology, discuss plans to kill people and praise mass shooters.

Pietila admitted that he told someone last summer about a plan to kill or injure Jewish people and wanted to post the attack online. The FBI said Pietila also had written the name of the Shaarey Zedek congregation in East Lansing, near Michigan State University, on his phone along with a 2024 date.

“He never sent the note to anyone or posted it in a public forum,” defense attorney Scott Tilton said.

Pietila moved to the Lansing area from the Upper Peninsula when he was 16 years old. Tilton said he’s had cognitive issues as well as depression and anxiety.

“Mr. Pietila understands that his words have meaning, his messages were harmful, and that there are consequences for his actions,” Tilton said in a court filing.

Prosecutors had sought a prison sentence of nearly three years. But U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker settled on 366 days, along with $10,648 in restitution to the synagogue for security. Pietila will get credit for nearly nine months already spent in jail.

“The preponderance of the evidence supports the conclusion that (Pietila) started down a path of desiring to kill people because of their religion or race and was interrupted by law enforcement before he was able to act on his desire,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher O’Connor said in a court document.

___

Follow Ed White on X, formerly Twitter: @edwritez

National News

Associated Press

Venus flytrap poachers arrested in taking of hundreds of rare plant

BOILING SPRING LAKES, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in North Carolina have arrested two people in a case of poaching hundreds of Venus flytraps, which grow naturally in the eastern part of the state. Officers with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission obtained arrest warrants for two people accused of stealing nearly 600 of the rare […]

37 minutes ago

Associated Press

New Hampshire man who triggered Amber Alert held without bail in death of his children’s mother

A New Hampshire man accused of abducting his children after killing their mother was ordered held without bail Monday. Dustin Mark Duren, 37, was charged with second-degree murder Friday in the death of Caitlyn Naffziger, 31. Police had issued an Amber Alert after finding Naffziger dead in an apartment in Berlin, and Duren was arrested […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

The Federal Aviation Administration said Monday its audit of manufacturing at airplane-maker Boeing and its key supplier turned up “multiple instances” of them failing to make sure manufacturing met quality standards. The FAA said that it found “non-compliance issues” with Boeing’s manufacturing-process control and parts handling and storage. It did not provide details. The FAA […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

UN envoy says ‘reasonable grounds’ to believe Hamas committed sexual violence on Oct. 7

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The U.N. envoy focusing on sexual violence in conflict said in a new report Monday that there are “reasonable grounds” to believe Hamas committed rape, “sexualized torture,” and other cruel and inhumane treatment of women during its surprise attack in southern Israel on Oct. 7. There are also “reasonable grounds to […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Philadelphia LGBTQ leaders arrested in traffic stop the mayor calls ‘concerning’

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The arrest of two of Philadelphia’s LGBTQ leaders by a state trooper during a fraught highway traffic stop is “very concerning,” the city’s mayor said after a video showing some of what happened circulated on social media. Celena Morrison leads the city’s Office of LGBT Affairs and is a top aide to […]

2 hours ago

Lisa McGuire stands near her former walkway on Thursday, Dec. 7, 2023, as she describes a fire that...

Associated Press

Trillions of gallons leak from aging drinking water systems, further stressing shrinking US cities

Trillions of gallons are lost from aging drinking water systems across the U.S., underscoring an economic and public health reckoning after decades of deferred maintenance and disinvestment that leave some communities struggling to provide reliable service. The problem is especially acute in older industrial and rural areas in the eastern half of the country that […]

2 hours ago

A judge orders prison for a Michigan man who made threats against Jewish people