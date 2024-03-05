Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST WEATHER

Overnight snow leads to delayed school start times across Washington

Mar 5, 2024, 7:40 AM

school start snow...

A school bus talking alternate routes after overnight snow. (Photo courtesy of WayneSeries via Flickr)

(Photo courtesy of WayneSeries via Flickr)

Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture

BY FRANK SUMRALL


MyNorthwest Content Editor

Multiple school districts throughout the state have delayed their start times due to overnight snow, with even more districts using alternate routes due to slick conditions on roads.

The Kent School District announced that it’s zero period is canceled and classes are expected to start two hours later. Tahoma, Issaquah, Mary M. Knight, North Beach, Lake Quinault and Port Angeles school districts, among others, are all facing delayed starts of approximately two hours. To see all school delays and closures in Wash., click here.

More on Wash. weather: March’s weather kicks off like a lion, 6 pm sunsets around the corner

Other school districts, including Chehalis, Onalaska, Morton and Toledo, have regularly scheduled start times but are using alternate transportation routes due to snow.

Snow reportedly fell in Tukwila, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), while other locations including Mount Vernon and Arlington reported a coating of snow last night.

“We’re off to a chilly start with temps in the upper 20s to lower 30s,” KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard said. “Skies continue to clear, but we still have a few sprinkles or possibly some flurries in the far South Sound. The moisture will end soon and it will be a mostly dry day. However, we could still see a few stray sprinkles here and there.”

Allard also stated that subsequent fog will be a factor for morning commutes. Visibility is expected to decrease as fog piles up throughout the morning.

As for the rest of the week, it is expected to be more dry Wednesday and Thursday, despite overnight and morning temperatures dropping below freezing.

“We should see at least partly cloudy skies (Wednesday), but again a passing shower could move through,” Allard stated. “We’ll warm a bit more on Thursday with mostly sunny skies with increasing clouds late in the day.”

By Friday, rain is expected to return, starting along the coast and moving inland. The rain is expected to last through the weekend, but higher temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s are expected through that stretch as well.

More on Washington: When does daylight saving time start in 2024? It’s fast approaching

Out of all the months the Puget Sound region receives snow (November-March), March averages the least amount of snow at just 0.2 inches per year, according to Best Places. After March, the region reaches a seven-month stretch where snow is seldom recorded. For the year, Seattle averages 4.6 inches of snow, with almost half coming in December.

The latest recorded snowfall in Seattle was April 19, but that occurred 97 years ago.

Contributing: KIRO 7

Frank Sumrall is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read his stories here and you can email him here.

MyNorthwest Weather

daylight saving time...

Ted Buehner

When does daylight saving time start in 2024? It’s fast approaching

After 19 weeks on Pacific Standard Time (PST), this Sunday, March 10, we return to Daylight Saving Time.

4 hours ago

march weather sunsets...

Ted Buehner

March’s weather kicks off like a lion, 6 pm sunsets around the corner

March seemed to come in like a lion this weekend with well below-average cold temperatures and a mix of rain and wet snow showers.

1 day ago

Image: On the night of March 1, 1910, two Great Northern trains (passenger train local #25 and fast...

Ted Buehner

Wash. mountains expected to pile up with snow as avalanche anniversary approaches

A much cooler air mass will move onshore through the weekend with a mix of rain and snow showers, a threat of thunderstorms, and sunbreaks.

5 days ago

avalanche mt. baker snow...

Frank Sumrall

Level 4 avalanche warning issued near Mt. Baker after heavy snow week

The ski area received 31 inches of snow this week and could receive as much as eight additional inches Thursday, according to NWS.

5 days ago

National Weather Service radar showed front moving through Western Washington. (NWS)...

Ted Buehner and Bill Kaczaraba

Flooding in Western Wash. possible as front moves through

A strong frontal system will move across Western Washington Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

6 days ago

lowland snow snohomish...

Frank Sumrall

Spotty lowland snow looming for Snohomish County tonight

There is a better than 70% chance of snow or a snow-rain mix through Tuesday night before it turns into just a steady downpour for the rest of the week.

8 days ago

Overnight snow leads to delayed school start times across Washington