Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans’ Tulane University

Mar 5, 2024, 9:31 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has donated his congressional papers to Tulane University’s Louisiana Research Collection.

Gingrich earned a master of arts and a doctorate in education at the New Orleans university. He later became a teacher at West Georgia College before his 1978 election to the House, where he served for 20 years.

A Republican, Gingrich helped his party gain control of the House for the first time in 40 years in the 1994 elections. He was speaker from 1995 to 1999.

In announcing the donation Monday, Tulane said it includes campaign files, legislative work, news coverage, videos, audio tapes and correspondence from major political and governmental figures. The university said the collection will be available to the public later this year or early next.

“This donation will provide one-of-a-kind insights into the legislative history of our country during a pivotal time period, giving researchers and students a wealth of specialized information and background on one of the most consequential political figures of our times,” Tulane President Michael A. Fitts said in a statement.

Gingrich said he hopes the documents “will inspire future generations not only as historical records, but also as springboards for active participation in our democracy and for embarking on their own intellectual pursuits and citizenship.”

National News

facebook instagram down...

Associated Press

Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads down in widespread outage

Users of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms are experiencing login issues in what appears to be a widespread outage.

35 minutes ago

Associated Press

First baby right whale of season dies from injuries caused by ship collision

The first confirmed baby right whale of the year has been found dead from a collision with a ship, a devastating blow for the vanishing species. North Atlantic right whales number less than 360 and they are vulnerable to ship strikes and entanglement in fishing gear. Federal authorities were notified of a dead right whale […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

Court rules Florida’s “stop woke” law restricting business diversity training is unconstitutional

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A Florida law pushed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that limits diversity and race-based discussions in private workplaces is unconstitutional, a federal appeals court has ruled. A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday upheld a Florida federal judge’s August 2022 ruling that the so-called […]

1 hour ago

The all-new Dodge Charger SIXPACK H.O., shown here in a photo released by Stellantis, offers perfor...

Associated Press

Dodge muscle cars live on with new versions of the Charger powered by electricity or gasoline

DETROIT (AP) — America’s muscle car culture will live on as the country transitions to electric vehicles, but the gas-powered performance car will last for at least a few more years. Dodge on Tuesday unveiled two battery-powered versions of the Charger muscle car that will still roar like a big V8 engine without pollution from […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

West Virginia bus driver charged with DUI after crash sends multiple children to the hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia bus driver was arrested Monday for driving under the influence after a crash that sent multiple injured students to the hospital, state police said. Jeffrey Brannon, 54, was charged with multiple counts of driving while intoxicated and child neglect resulting in injury, State Police Capt. Robert Maddy said […]

2 hours ago

FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The Treasury Depar...

Associated Press

US sanctions spyware company and executives who targeted American journalists, government officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department announced Tuesday it has sanctioned two people and a Greece-based commercial spyware company headed by a former Israeli military officer that developed, operated and distributed technology used to target U.S. government officials, journalists and policy experts. The sanctions target Intellexa Consortium, which the U.S. says has sold and distributed […]

2 hours ago

Former Speaker Gingrich donates congressional papers to New Orleans’ Tulane University