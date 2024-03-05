A case involving a woman who’s been missing for more than a week is now being investigated as a possible kidnapping, as detectives said there were signs she was taken against her will.

Renton business owner left her home to run errands and never returned

The Renton Police Department (RPD) said the woman, Reyna Hernandez, 54, left her home in the Renton Highlands on Feb. 26 to run errands and never returned.

She has not contacted her family or the hair salon she owns and works at, Reyna Hair Salon, since Feb. 26.

“She has not opened her business, which is highly unusual and she’s not answering her phone, which is out of character for Reyna,” RPD’s Meeghan Black said.

Police said Hernandez’s car is missing, and it appears her cell phone is turned off.

“Detectives have been following multiple, multiple leads. They have served many search warrants and uncovered evidence that leads us to believe that she was taken against her will. We do expect foul play in this case,” Black said.

Police searched a Renton home where Black planned a visit that morning. Investigators spoke to two men. They said they still need to talk to the third man, but so far, he is nowhere to be found.

For now, police are asking the community for help in locating Hernandez.

Hernandez is 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 210 pounds. She has black hair and hazel eyes.

Police are ‘extremely concerned about Reyna’s well-being’

“We are extremely concerned about Reyna’s well-being, at this time. If anyone saw Reyna, heard from Reyna, particularly Monday, Feb. 26, or even Sunday, please get in touch with us,” Black said.

Veronica Tapia, who has been friends with Hernandez for 10 years, told KOMO News all she wants is to make sure she’s safe.

“She always tells everyone where she’s at or what she’s going to do, whether she’s going on vacation, but she never leaves her business just like that,” Tapia said.

Tapia claimed Hernandez is not only a good person but is extremely known and loved within the community.

So far, police say they have no suspects, but every available detective is now actively working on the case.

If anyone in the community has information, please call RPD or 911.

