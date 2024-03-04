The Seattle Mariners Opening Week Warm-Up at T-Mobile Park

The Seattle Mariners are bringing you a brand-new fan event to kick off the start of the regular season- the Opening Week Warm-Up! Taking place on Sunday, March 24th at T-Mobile Park, fans will have special access to the ballpark with opportunities to pitch in the bullpen, take photos in the dugout, watch the Mariners Spring Training game vs. the Chicago Cubs, and much more! Fans will be able to try out new Value Menu Items, as well, and enter a one-of-a-kind raffle that includes the chance to throw out a pitch on Opening Day.

Event Highlights:

Run around the bases

Pitch in the Mariners bullpen

Photo opportunities in the dugout

Hear from the team down in Arizona as they prepare for their game against the Cubs

Autograph and photo sessions with Mariners legends and future Mariners stars

Exclusive behind-the-scenes access to the Mariners Clubhouse, the Visitors’ Clubhouse, Muckleshoot Diamond Club, and the Muckleshoot Interview Room

Special Mariners Team Store Sidewalk Sale

Tickets are $10, kids 14 and under are free entry. Gates open at 11:00am for Season Ticket Members and 12:00pm for all fans. Parking at the Mariners Garage is available for $10, while space lasts. This event concludes at 4:00pm.