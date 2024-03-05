Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

Mar 5, 2024, 1:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHOENIX (AP) — A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home.

Peter Biar Ajak, fled to the U.S. with the help of the American government four years ago after he said South Sudan’s president ordered him abducted or killed. Emergency visas were issued at the time to Ajak, now 40, and his family after they spent weeks in hiding in Kenya. He was most recently living in Maryland.

A federal criminal complaint unsealed Monday in Arizona charges Ajak and Abraham Chol Keech, 44, of Utah, with conspiring to purchase and illegally export through a third country to South Sudan a cache of weapons in violation of the Arms Export Control Act and the Export Control Reform Act. The weapons that were considered included automatic rifles like AK-47s, grenade launchers, Stinger missile systems, hand grenades, sniper rifles, ammunition, and other export-controlled arms.

Although the criminal complaint was made public by Justice officials, the case was still not available in the federal government’s online system by Tuesday afternoon so it was unknown if the men had attorneys who could speak to the charges against them.

“As alleged, the defendants sought to unlawfully smuggle heavy weapons and ammunition from the United States into South Sudan – a country that is subject to a U.N. arms embargo due to the violence between armed groups, which has killed and displaced thousands,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division said in a statement.

“Sanctions and export controls help ensure that American weapons are not used internationally to destabilize other sovereign nations,” said Gary Restaino, U.S. attorney for Arizona.

A man who answered the telephone Tuesday at the Embassy of South Sudan in Washington said the mission does not have a press officer and the ambassador was traveling and unavailable for comment.

From 2022-23, Ajak was a postdoctoral fellow in the Belfer Center’s International Security Program at the Harvard Kennedy School, focusing on state formation in South Sudan, according to the program’s website. He has also been a fellow at the Africa Center for Strategic Studies of the National Defense University and a Reagan-Fascell Democracy Fellow at the National Endowment for Democracy.

Sudan gained independence from Sudan July 9, 2011, after a successful referendum. But widespread inter-ethnic violence and extreme human rights abuses by all sides continue to plague the country.

National News

Associated Press

Man found guilty of killing a Chicago police officer and wounding another

CHICAGO (AP) — A man was found guilty Tuesday of shooting and killing a Chicago police officer, wounding her partner and firing at a third officer in August 2021. Emonte Morgan, 23, of Chicago was found guilty in the slaying of Officer Ella French and wounding of Officer Carlos Yanez Jr. during a traffic stop […]

5 minutes ago

Associated Press

Momentum builds in major homelessness case before U.S. Supreme Court

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Momentum is building in a case regarding homeless encampments that will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court next month and could have major implications for cities as homelessness nationwide has reached record highs. Dozens of briefs have been filed in recent days, including from the Department of Justice, members of […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Man released from prison after judge throws out conviction in 1976 slaying after key witness recants

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been released from prison after his conviction in a poolroom slaying almost a half-century ago was overturned following recantation by a key witness of his testimony several years ago. William Franklin, 77, released Tuesday, was convicted in the 1976 slaying of Joseph Hollis in a poolroom in the […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Former raw milk cheese maker pleads guilty to charges in connection with fatal listeria outbreak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former producer of raw milk cheese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to a deadly outbreak of listeria from 2016 to 2017, federal prosecutors said. Johannes Vulto and his New York-based company Vulto Creamery LLC each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of causing the introduction of adulterated food […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the […]

4 hours ago

Image: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May...

Danny Shapiro, KTAR

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema won’t seek reelection for US Senate seat

The announcement from Kyrsten Sinema clears the way for a likely two-way race between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake.

4 hours ago

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home