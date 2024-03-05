Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man released from prison after judge throws out conviction in 1976 slaying after key witness recants

Mar 5, 2024, 3:18 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia man has been released from prison after his conviction in a poolroom slaying almost a half-century ago was overturned following recantation by a key witness of his testimony several years ago.

William Franklin, 77, released Tuesday, was convicted in the 1976 slaying of Joseph Hollis in a poolroom in the Brewerytown neighborhood based largely on the testimony of a jailhouse informant defense attorneys said was facing numerous criminal cases.

According to an affidavit and a video statement before his 2020 death, the informant said detectives not only threatened him with a life term but also offered him lenient treatment and the chance of liaisons with several girlfriends at police headquarters or hotel rooms, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported earlier.

Common Pleas Court Judge Tracy Brandeis-Roman last week threw out Franklin’s first-degree murder conviction, saying her court “is not fond of the notion” that Philadelphia authorities have closed cases using coercion and such secret incentives, the newspaper reported.

Franklin walked out of Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility Tuesday after 44 years in prison to cheers from supporters and hugged his loved ones outside the prison. He told WCAU-TV that he felt “fine, lovely, glad to be here” but said there was “more work to be done because we got a lot of brothers and sisters behind them walls.”

The family had a celebratory lunch at the north Philadelphia home of Franklin’s grandson, decorated with balloons and a “welcome home” sign. The Inquirer reported that his daughter, Gina Gibson said, that when he spotted the king-size bed, the 77-year-old jumped on it like a kid, saying, “You mean I get to roll over — twice?”

Franklin, denied bail by the judge, is now on house arrest pending a decision by the Philadelphia district attorney’s office on appealing the ruling or retrying him. Prosecutors had opposed Franklin’s petition, arguing that the recantation by the witness wasn’t credible.

National News

Associated Press

Former raw milk cheese maker pleads guilty to charges in connection with fatal listeria outbreak

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — A former producer of raw milk cheese pleaded guilty on Tuesday to charges related to a deadly outbreak of listeria from 2016 to 2017, federal prosecutors said. Johannes Vulto and his New York-based company Vulto Creamery LLC each pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of causing the introduction of adulterated food […]

50 minutes ago

Associated Press

A South Sudan activist in the US is charged with trying to illegally export arms for coup back home

PHOENIX (AP) — A leading South Sudanese academic and activist living in exile in the United States has been charged in Arizona along with a Utah man born in the African nation on charges of conspiring to buy and illegally export millions of dollars’ worth of weapons to overthrow the government back home. Peter Biar […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rewritten indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez alleges new obstruction of justice crimes

NEW YORK (AP) — New obstruction of justice crimes were added Tuesday to charges against Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife that allege they accepted gold bars, cash and a luxury car in return for favors the senator carried out to assist three businessmen. The new charges were in a rewritten indictment returned against the […]

2 hours ago

Image: U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Arizona, arrives at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on May...

Danny Shapiro, KTAR

Arizona’s Kyrsten Sinema won’t seek reelection for US Senate seat

The announcement from Kyrsten Sinema clears the way for a likely two-way race between Ruben Gallego and Kari Lake.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Mexican gray wolves boost their numbers, but a lack of genetic diversity remains a threat

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The wild population of Mexican gray wolves in the southwestern U.S. is still growing, but environmental groups are warning that inbreeding and the resulting genetic crisis within the endangered species will continue to be a threat to long-term survival. The warning came Tuesday as the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Man wanted in New York killing pleads not guilty to charges stemming from 2 stabbings in Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — A man sought in New York in a fatal bludgeoning last month in a Manhattan hotel has pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and other felony charges in Arizona in separate stabbings of two women over a week later in metro Phoenix. Raad Noah Almansoori, 26, was arraigned Tuesday in Maricopa County […]

4 hours ago

Man released from prison after judge throws out conviction in 1976 slaying after key witness recants