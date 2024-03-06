Close
Bellevue police and fire respond to reported plane crash in Newport Hills

Mar 6, 2024, 6:00 AM

bellevue plane crash...

The small plane that crashed in Bellevue on March 5.

(Photo courtesy of Bellevue Fire Department)

BY KIRO 7 NEWS STAFF


A small plane equipped with a parachute came down in the Newport Hills neighborhood in Bellevue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the plane left Renton on a training flight at around 5 p.m. and then went down in the 6500 block of 127th Avenue Southeast after its engine failed minutes later.

The parachute on the Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine aircraft, deployed and the plane ended up in a wooded area near a walking path.

The pilot and a passenger — both men — were checked out by medics from the Bellevue Fire Department and were found to be unhurt.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board will remove the plane on Wednesday.

 

