Bellevue police and fire respond to reported plane crash in Newport Hills

A small plane equipped with a parachute came down in the Newport Hills neighborhood in Bellevue Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said the plane left Renton on a training flight at around 5 p.m. and then went down in the 6500 block of 127th Avenue Southeast after its engine failed minutes later.

The parachute on the Cirrus SR-22, a single-engine aircraft, deployed and the plane ended up in a wooded area near a walking path.

The pilot and a passenger — both men — were checked out by medics from the Bellevue Fire Department and were found to be unhurt.

Members of the National Transportation Safety Board will remove the plane on Wednesday.

UPDATE @BvueFD is out with two occupants of a Cirrus SR-22 who appear to be uninjured. The plane was equipped with a CAPS parachute system which successfully deployed. @NTSB has been contacted. (Photo not actual plane) pic.twitter.com/flYez9RE4q — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) March 6, 2024