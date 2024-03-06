Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

US job openings stay steady at nearly 8.9 million in January, a sign labor market remains strong

Mar 6, 2024, 7:09 AM

A technician installs solar panels on a roof of a home in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Feb. 26,...

A technician installs solar panels on a roof of a home in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Feb. 26, 2024. On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, the Labor Department reports on job openings and labor turnover for January. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. job openings barely changed in January but remained elevated, suggesting that the American job market remains healthy.

The Labor Department reported Wednesday that U.S. employers posted 8.86 million job vacancies in January, down slightly from 8.89 million in December and about in line with economists’ expectations.

Layoffs fell modestly, but so did the number of Americans quitting their jobs — a sign of confidence they can find higher pay or better working conditions elsewhere.

Job openings have declined since peaking at a record 12 million in March 2022 as the economy roared back from COVID-19 lockdowns. But they remain at historically high levels: Before 2021, monthly openings had never topped 8 million.

The U.S. economy has proven surprisingly resilient despite sharply higher interest rates. To combat resurgent inflation, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023, bringing it to the highest level in more than two decades.

Higher borrowing costs have helped bring inflation down. Consumer prices rose 3.1% in January from a year earlier, down from a year-over-year peak of 9.1% in June 2022 but still above the Fed’s 2% target.

The job market has remained durable throughout.

Employers have added a robust average of 244,000 jobs a month over the past year, including 333,000 in December and 353,000 in January.

The Labor Department’s February jobs numbers, out Friday, are expected to show that employers added another 200,000 jobs last month, according to a survey of forecasters by data firm FactSet. The unemployment rate likely stayed at 3.7%, which would mark the 25th straight month it’s come in below 4% — longest such streak since the 1960s.

The job market is cooling from the red-hot days of 2022 and 2023 in a mostly painless way — through fewer openings. Despite a wave of high-profile layoffs, the number of job cuts across the economy remains relatively low.

National News

Associated Press

Texas sheriff who was under scrutiny following mass shooting loses reelection bid

COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff whose office drew national scrutiny and an FBI investigation following a shooting last year in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors lost his reelection bid on Tuesday. Greg Capers had sought a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, which is about […]

31 minutes ago

Associated Press

Woman survives bear attack outside her home; mother bear killed and 3 cubs tranquilized

BUTLER, Pa. (AP) — A woman was injured in a bear attack while letting her dog outside, and Pennsylvania game commission employees killed the mother bear and tranquilized her three yearling cubs, authorities said. Butler Township police said the 55-year-old woman was attacked after letting her dog out behind her home Tuesday night. She was […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Editorial Roundup: United States

Excerpts from recent editorials in the United States and abroad: March 4 The Washington Post on SCOTUS keeping Trump on ballot No, there is no one weird trick to keep former President Donald Trump off the ballot and out of the White House. That is the unanimous opinion of the Supreme Court, which ruled Monday […]

2 hours ago

Republican presidential candidate former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley walks off after speaking during ...

Associated Press

Nikki Haley says she’s suspending her presidential campaign. What does that mean?

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Nikki Haley said she would withdraw from the 2024 presidential race following her underwhelming showing on Super Tuesday, she did so using a phrase that would seem at odds with the finality of her announcement. The former South Carolina governor and former U.N. ambassador said she was suspending her campaign. Not […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

County exec sues New York over an order to rescind his ban on transgender female athletes

MINEOLA, N.Y. (AP) — A county executive in the New York City suburbs has filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state order demanding he rescind a controversial ban on transgender athletes competing in girls’ and women’s sports. Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that the “cease and desist” letter issued […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Then President Donald Trump, left, and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., greet ...

Associated Press

McConnell endorses Trump for president. He once blamed Trump for ‘disgraceful’ Jan. 6, 2021, attack

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell endorsed Donald Trump for president on Wednesday, a remarkable turnaround from the onetime critic who blamed the then-president for “disgraceful” acts in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack but now supports his bid to return to the White House. McConnell, who was the last top GOP leader […]

3 hours ago

US job openings stay steady at nearly 8.9 million in January, a sign labor market remains strong