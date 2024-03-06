Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

MYNORTHWEST NEWS

Delta Airlines increases baggage fees, a decision spurred by rival airlines

Mar 6, 2024, 12:50 PM

delta baggage fees...

A Delta Airlines plane takeoff from San Francisco International Airport (SFO) in San Francisco, California, United States on February 21, 2024. (Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images)

(Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Getty Images)

Micki Gamez's Profile Picture

BY MICKI GAMEZ


KIRO Newsradio Traffic and Features Reporter

Delta Airlines just announced it will increase the cost of checking bags by 17% with an additional $5 charge on top of the previous $30 fee for bags on domestic flights.

The airline is the third major company to announce a plan to increase baggage fees by $5 in the past couple of weeks, following American and United Airlines. Alaska Airlines and JetBlue Airways made their price increase for baggage fees back in January.

More on the airline industry: Federal safety officials say Boeing fails to meet quality-control standards in manufacturing

Delta said Tuesday the first bag checked on a domestic flight will now incur a $35 fee. The charge for a second bag rose from $40 to $45. For international flights, the costs jumped even more — $65 for the first bag and $100 for the second. All bags must be within the weight limit of 50 lbs. or they could be subject to a fee per pound.

Delta told MSNBC that the price hike will help the company stay on pace with rising industry costs. Prominent U.S. airlines and carriers have a history of copying each other’s pricing models, according to The Associated Press. It’s a move sometimes referred to as “herd instinct.”

Bag fees have become a dependable source of revenue for airlines since American introduced them in 2008 when jet fuel prices were surging, according to The Associated Press. In 2022, the last full year for which statistics are available, U.S. airlines took in $6.8 billion in checked-bag fees, led by American at $1.4 billion and United at $1.1 billion. Delta was in third place with $979.4 million.

More from Micki Gamez: Do you need rental car insurance?

For SkyMiles, Medallion members and first-class customers, Delta announced they can continue to enjoy complimentary checked bags. Members of Delta’s SkyMiles Loyalty Program with more than 3,000 sky miles can convert miles to pay for checked luggage.

Contributing: Frank Sumrall, MyNorthwest; The Associated Press

You can read more of Micki Gamez’s stories here. Follow Micki on X, formerly known as Twitter, or email her here.

MyNorthwest News

homeless burien ordinance...

Frank Sumrall

Homeless camping restrictions increase in Burien with new ordinance

The Burien City Council passed Ordinance 832 Tuesday, prohibiting homeless camping in certain "protected and designated" zones around the city.

10 minutes ago

boeing...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing hasn’t turned over records about work on the panel that blew off a jetliner, US official says

Boeing has refused to tell investigators who worked on the door plug that later blew off a jetliner during flight in January.

41 minutes ago

pandemic fraud...

Frank Sumrall

Leader of near-$7M pandemic fraud scheme sentenced to five years

A leader of a fraud ring attempted to steal more than $6.8 million in pandemic benefits from nearly every major pandemic assistance program.

5 hours ago

Image: The prices of various types of gas are seen at a Western Washington 76 gas station on Oct. 1...

Kate Stone

Former WSDOT worker sues over gas price whistleblowing claims

A conservative advocacy group filed a lawsuit against the state of Washington, on behalf of a former WSDOT worker who said he was told to lie.

5 hours ago

bellevue plane crash...

KIRO 7 News Staff

Bellevue police and fire respond to reported plane crash in Newport Hills

A small plane equipped with a parachute came down in the Newport Hills neighborhood in Bellevue Tuesday afternoon.

7 hours ago

Image: A view of a portion of the Washington State Capitol campus...

Matt Markovich

Strippers, book bans, guns: Examples of partisan divide persist in Olympia

Many final Washington State Legislature votes are seeing partisan divide and falling along party lines just days before the session ends.

7 hours ago

Delta Airlines increases baggage fees, a decision spurred by rival airlines