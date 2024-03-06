Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Texas sheriff who was under scrutiny following mass shooting loses reelection bid

Mar 6, 2024, 9:50 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


COLDSPRING, Texas (AP) — A Texas sheriff whose office drew national scrutiny and an FBI investigation following a shooting last year in which a man is accused of killing five of his neighbors lost his reelection bid on Tuesday.

Greg Capers had sought a fourth term as sheriff in San Jacinto County, which is about 60 miles (97 km) north of Houston.

But on Tuesday, Capers lost the Republican nomination for sheriff to San Jacinto County Precinct 3 Constable Sam Houston. With no Democratic candidates on the ballot Tuesday, Houston is set to be elected the new sheriff in November.

Capers drew criticism for initially providing inaccurate information about deputies’ response time to the April 2023 shooting in which Francisco Oropeza is accused of killing his neighbors after they had asked him to stop shooting his gun near their house. The attack happened near the town of Cleveland, north of Houston.

Some residents said they felt neglected by the sheriff’s office, complaining about minimal or no responses by deputies to shootings and other incidents.

In November, The Associated Press learned the FBI was investigating the sheriff’s office.

The federal investigation came after an AP investigation found longstanding accusations that Capers had ignored deputies’ misconduct and neglected basic police work while pursuing asset seizures that boost his office’s $3.5 million budget but don’t always hold up in court.

Capers spent decades as a deputy in the Houston-area before being elected sheriff in 2014.

National News

Associated Press

4 are charged with concealing a corpse, evidence tampering in Long Island body parts case

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Four people were charged Wednesday with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the discovery of body parts in parks on Long Island. The four — Amanda Wallace, 40, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Steven Brown, 44, all of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who police said is homeless […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Google software engineer charged with stealing AI technology while working with Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence technology from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Linwei Ding, a Chinese national, was arrested in Newark, California, on four counts of federal trade secret theft, each punishable by […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Jury picked in trial of 2nd parent charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Wednesday in the trial of a man whose teenage son killed four students at a Michigan high school with a gun purchased by the father four days before the shooting. The selection process in the high-profile case lasted less than two days, despite concerns that extensive publicity […]

2 hours ago

boeing...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing hasn’t turned over records about work on the panel that blew off a jetliner, US official says

Boeing has refused to tell investigators who worked on the door plug that later blew off a jetliner during flight in January.

2 hours ago

FILE - Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference, Nov. 7, 2018, in Matthews, N.C. No...

Associated Press

North Carolina’s Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot scandal

The Rev. Mark Harris has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina, giving the pastor a second chance to go to Washington after a 2018 absentee ballot scandal. Harris just barely crossed the 30% threshold to avoid a possible runoff in the six-candidate race in the state’s 8th District, narrowly […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Former deputy convicted of violated civil rights, obstruction of justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in central Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the Justice Department said. A jury in Lexington handed down the verdict for Tanner Abbott, […]

4 hours ago

Texas sheriff who was under scrutiny following mass shooting loses reelection bid