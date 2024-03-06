Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden

Mar 6, 2024, 10:19 AM

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop...

FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Rep. Dean Phillips, D-Minn., speaks during a campaign stop, Jan. 18, 2024, in Manchester, N.H. Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota ended his long-shot 2024 Democratic presidential bid on Wednesday after failing to win a primary contest against President Joe Biden.

Phillips told WCCO Radio in Minneapolis that he was endorsing Biden.

Phillips, a 55-year-old multimillionaire who is among the richest members of Congress, built his White House bid around calls for a new generation of Democratic leadership while spending freely from his personal fortune. But the little-known congressman ultimately failed to resonate with the party’s voters.

Phillips was the only elected Democrat to challenge Biden for the presidency. Phillips’ failure to gain traction is further proof that Democratic voters are behind the 81-year-old Biden even if many have misgivings about his age or his reelection prospects.

The president has long cast himself as uniquely qualified to beat Donald Trump again after his 2020 win, and his reelection campaign largely ignored Phillips except to point out that he voted with the administration nearly 100% of the time in Congress.

___

Weissert reported from Washington.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the 2024 election at https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

National News

Associated Press

4 are charged with concealing a corpse, evidence tampering in Long Island body parts case

BABYLON, N.Y. (AP) — Four people were charged Wednesday with concealing a human corpse and tampering with evidence in connection with the discovery of body parts in parks on Long Island. The four — Amanda Wallace, 40, Jeffrey Mackey, 38, Steven Brown, 44, all of Amityville, and Alexis Nieves, 33, who police said is homeless […]

32 minutes ago

Associated Press

Ex-Google software engineer charged with stealing AI technology while working with Chinese companies

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former software engineer at Google has been charged with stealing artificial intelligence technology from the company while secretly working with two companies based in China, the Justice Department said Wednesday. Linwei Ding, a Chinese national, was arrested in Newark, California, on four counts of federal trade secret theft, each punishable by […]

46 minutes ago

Associated Press

Jury picked in trial of 2nd parent charged in Michigan school shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (AP) — A jury was seated Wednesday in the trial of a man whose teenage son killed four students at a Michigan high school with a gun purchased by the father four days before the shooting. The selection process in the high-profile case lasted less than two days, despite concerns that extensive publicity […]

1 hour ago

boeing...

David Koenig, The Associated Press

Boeing hasn’t turned over records about work on the panel that blew off a jetliner, US official says

Boeing has refused to tell investigators who worked on the door plug that later blew off a jetliner during flight in January.

2 hours ago

FILE - Mark Harris speaks to the media during a news conference, Nov. 7, 2018, in Matthews, N.C. No...

Associated Press

North Carolina’s Mark Harris gets a second chance to go to Congress after absentee ballot scandal

The Rev. Mark Harris has won the Republican nomination for a U.S. House seat in North Carolina, giving the pastor a second chance to go to Washington after a 2018 absentee ballot scandal. Harris just barely crossed the 30% threshold to avoid a possible runoff in the six-candidate race in the state’s 8th District, narrowly […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Former deputy convicted of violated civil rights, obstruction of justice

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A former sheriff’s deputy in central Kentucky has been convicted in federal court of violating the civil rights of people he arrested by using unnecessary force and obstructing justice by trying to cover up his actions, the Justice Department said. A jury in Lexington handed down the verdict for Tanner Abbott, […]

3 hours ago

Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge and endorses President Joe Biden