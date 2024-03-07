Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget

Mar 6, 2024, 7:34 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Democratic Virginia lawmaker vowed Wednesday to keep language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria out of the state budget lawmakers will take up later this week.

Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and is the top negotiator for her chamber in pending budget talks, reiterated her opposition to the project in an interview and said it could not make it into the spending plan without her support.

“Based on the information I have, it’s just not a good deal for the Commonwealth,” she said. “And I’m just not yielding.”

The development does not necessarily mean the end of the road for Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s plan to lure the teams across the Potomac River with a $2 billion development district featuring a new arena. But barring some turnabout, it deals yet another blow for the proposal, one of the governor’s top priorities.

The budget was the last remaining vehicle for the necessary legislation after Lucas effectively killed other standalone versions earlier this session by refusing to grant them a hearing.

Macaulay Porter, a spokesperson for Youngkin, said the governor would have more to say on the subject Thursday morning.

Representatives for the teams’ parent company, Monumental Sports & Entertainment, had no immediate comment.

Del. Luke Torian, Lucas’ counterpart in the House of Delegates, did not respond to a phone call or text message seeking comment.

Youngkin and entrepreneur Ted Leonsis, the CEO of Monumental, announced in December that they had reached an understanding on a deal to relocate the Capitals and Wizards.

The plan calls for the creation of a $2 billion development, partly financed by public money, in the Potomac Yard section of Alexandria that would include an arena, practice facility and corporate headquarters for Monumental, plus a separate performing arts venue, all just miles from Capital One Arena, where the teams currently play in Washington.

National News

Image: In this October 2018 image, containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid...

Associated Press

Alabama governor signs bill protecting IVF providers from legal liability

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation into law Wednesday shielding in vitro fertilization (IVF) providers from potential legal liability.

38 seconds ago

Associated Press

Virginia judge sets aside guilty verdict against former school superintendent

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday set aside a guilty verdict against a former Virginia school system superintendent who was convicted of a retaliatory firing of a teacher who reported that an elementary school student inappropriately touched her. The judge ordered a new trial for ex-Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who was convicted […]

2 hours ago

FILE - Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón speaks during a news conference Feb. 22,...

Associated Press

Progressive Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón advances to runoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — One of the country’s most progressive prosecutors, George Gascón, has advanced to a runoff in his reelection bid for Los Angeles County’s district attorney, surviving a primary race that pit him against 11 challengers. Gascón will compete in November against the second highest vote-getter from Tuesday’s primary in the race to […]

3 hours ago

Image: "Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed stands by her defense team during her involuntary...

Associated Press

Jury convicts armorer of involuntary manslaughter in Alec Baldwin shooting

A jury convicted Hannah Gutierrez-Reed of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by actor Alec Baldwin.

3 hours ago

FILE - President Joe Biden walks out of the White House to board Marine One on the South Lawn in Wa...

Associated Press

Fact Focus: Biden falsely accused of secret flights for hundreds of thousands of immigrants

SAN DIEGO (AP) — In his Super Tuesday victory speech, former President Donald Trump elevated false information that had gone viral on social media, claiming the Biden administration secretly flew hundreds of thousands of migrants into the United States. Many post sharing the claim referred to a report by the Center for Immigration Studies, a […]

4 hours ago

New TSA screening equipment at Harry Reid International Airport is displayed, Wednesday, March 6, 2...

Associated Press

TSA unveils passenger self-screening lanes at Vegas airport as ‘a step into the future’

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Federal airport security officials unveiled passenger self-screening lanes Wednesday at busy Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas, with plans to test it for use in other cities around the country. “How do we step into the future? This is a step,” said a system designer, Dimitri Kusnezov, science and technology […]

4 hours ago

Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget