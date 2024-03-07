Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Spectacular fields of yellow mustard draw visitors to Northern California’s wine country

Mar 6, 2024, 9:05 PM

Mustard fills a vineyard in front of the historic Inglenook winery in Rutherford, Calif., Wednesday...

Mustard fills a vineyard in front of the historic Inglenook winery in Rutherford, Calif., Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024. Brilliant yellow and gold mustard is carpeting Northern California's wine country, signaling the start of spring and the celebration of all flavors sharp and mustardy. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (AP) — Brilliant yellow and gold mustard is carpeting Northern California’s wine country, signaling the start of spring and the celebration of all flavors sharp and mustardy.

Mustard isn’t just pretty to look at. The plants, which bloom through March, are doing hard work to protect world-famous vineyards in Napa and Sonoma counties.

Mustard contains high levels of biofumigants, which suppresses the growth of microscopic worms that can damage vines, according to Sonoma County’s tourism website. It also provides nutrients to emerging grape plants and keeps hillside soil in place to help fight erosion.

Not everyone is a fan of mustard, however.

The plants, which are not native to California, grow so well and so aggressively that they smother native flora such as blue lupine and poppies. Some in the state are ripping up mustard plants and turning them into paper, dyes, pesto and, of course, mustard, the condiment.

Additionally, as temperatures warm, the mustard starts to die, making it tinder for wildfires in a state that has been ravaged by blazes. Its stalks can act as fire ladders, causing flames to climb.

“They are these nonnative species that have an invasive nature, and they encroach into wild lands and they have actually a detrimental effect to wild ecosystems,” said Naomi Fraga, director of conservation programs at the California Botanic Garden.

Winemakers have made the mustard plant work for them, said Megan Kathleen Bartlett, assistant professor of plant biology at the viticulture and enology department of the University of California, Davis.

“The mustard compounds are a natural deterrent to nematodes, and the taproots can help break up clayey soils,” she said in an email. ““Mowing it under every year also helps keep it from becoming too invasive.”

Restaurants and wineries offer dishes and tastings to celebrate the season with artisan mustards, mustard greens, mustard glazes and mustard sauce.

___

Har reported from San Francisco.

National News

Associated Press

Fumes in cabin cause Alaska Airlines flight to Phoenix to return to Portland, Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Fumes detected in the cabin of an Alaska Airlines flight destined for Phoenix caused pilots to head back to Portland International Airport in Oregon on Wednesday. Officials with the Port of Portland said passengers and crew detected fumes in the cabin during the flight, KATU-TV reported. The plane landed safely. Port […]

55 seconds ago

FILE.- In this Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019, photo an iPhone displays the apps for Facebook and Messenger ...

Associated Press

For social platforms, the outage was short. But people’s stories vanished, and that’s no small thing

NEW YORK (AP) — Once upon a time, there was a brief outage on some social media platforms. It got fixed. The end. On the face of it, kind of a boring story. But the widespread attention given to the blanking of Meta’s Facebook, Instagram, Threads and Messenger platforms on Tuesday suggests another, perhaps less […]

2 minutes ago

FILE - President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress a...

Associated Press

Biden is hoping to use his State of the Union address to show a wary electorate he’s up to the job

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is set to use his State of the Union address Thursday to promote his vision for a second term to a dispirited electorate who questions whether he’s up to the job and to warn that GOP front-runner Donald Trump would be a dangerous alternative. Biden’s third such address from […]

5 minutes ago

Image: In this October 2018 image, containers holding frozen embryos and sperm are stored in liquid...

Associated Press

Alabama governor signs bill protecting IVF providers from legal liability

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey signed legislation into law Wednesday shielding in vitro fertilization (IVF) providers from potential legal liability.

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Top Virginia Senate negotiator vows to keep Alexandria arena out of the budget

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A top Democratic Virginia lawmaker vowed Wednesday to keep language enabling a proposed relocation by the NBA’s Washington Wizards and NHL’s Washington Capitals to Alexandria out of the state budget lawmakers will take up later this week. Sen. L. Louise Lucas, who chairs the Senate Finance and Appropriations Committee and is […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Virginia judge sets aside guilty verdict against former school superintendent

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — A judge on Wednesday set aside a guilty verdict against a former Virginia school system superintendent who was convicted of a retaliatory firing of a teacher who reported that an elementary school student inappropriately touched her. The judge ordered a new trial for ex-Loudoun County Superintendent Scott Ziegler, who was convicted […]

4 hours ago

Spectacular fields of yellow mustard draw visitors to Northern California’s wine country