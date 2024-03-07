Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

State of the Union guests spotlight divide on abortion and immigration but offer some rare unity

Mar 7, 2024, 2:04 AM

FILE - Jazmin Cazares, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb Element...

FILE - Jazmin Cazares, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb Elementary School, attends a hearing at the state capitol, June 23, 2022, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


The invitation list for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday speaks volumes about what Democrats and Republicans want to focus on as the 2024 election season heats up.

Biden and Democratic lawmakers have invited several health care providers and women whose lives have been impacted by stricter abortion laws in states with Republican-controlled legislatures following the landmark 2022 Supreme Court ruling that stripped away constitutional protections for abortion. First lady Jill Biden has also invited union leaders, a gun control advocate, and others that she and her husband have met as they traveled the country promoting his agenda.

Republican lawmakers are inviting guests who place heavy focus on the nation’s broken immigration system, an issue that voters say is a central concern ahead of the November election.

The guests invited to sit in the galleries for Biden’s speech also include at least a few people whom nearly everyone in hyper-partisan Washington should be able to cheer.

A look at some of those expected to be in attendance for Biden’s address and the issues they bring into focus:

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

— Kate Cox is a Texas woman who was denied an emergency abortion by the state’s Supreme Court late last year even though her health was in danger and her fetus had a fatal condition. The mother of two eventually had to go out of state for the procedure. She is a guest of Jill Biden.

—Dr. Caitlin Bernard is an Indianapolis OBGYN who came under attack in 2022 for providing an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim. She will be the guest of Rep. Judy Chu of California.

— Elizabeth Carr, 42, is the first person born in the U.S. via in vitro fertilization. She will be a guest of Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va. He said he invited Carr to spotlight concerns after the Alabama Supreme Court’s ruling last month that frozen embryos can be considered children led the state’s three major IVF providers to pause services.

—Roshni Kamta, a native of Jersey City, N.J., was diagnosed with breast cancer at 22 and decided to freeze her eggs before undergoing treatment. The experience inspired her to advocate for wider access to fertility treatments for breast cancer patients. She’s a guest of Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.

—Tammi Kromenake spent nearly 25 years in Fargo, N.D., helping operate the Red River Women’s Clinic, the state’s sole abortion provider. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in 2022, North Dakota enacted some of the country’s strictest abortion laws. Kromenaker moved the clinic to the neighboring city of Moorhead, Minn. She’s a guest of Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn.

IMMIGRATION

Border patrol agent Brandon Budlong, president of the National Border Patrol Council Local 2724, will be the guest of Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the chair of the House Republican Caucus.

—Two New York Police Department officers, Ben Kurian and Zunxu Tian, who were attacked by migrants in a January incident near Times Square that drew national attention will be the guests of Reps. Anthony D’Esposito and Nicole Malliotakis, both New York Republicans.

—Valeria Delgado, a student at Chapman University in California who has benefitted from the policy created to protect young migrants brought to the U.S. as children, will be the guest of Rep. Lou Correa, D-Calif.

RUSSIA, ISRAEL and NATO

—Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson will be in the first lady’s box as Sweden gets set to complete the formal process of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Sweden along with Finland moved to join NATO after Russia’s 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Ella Milman and Mikhail Gershkovich, the parents of detained Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, will attend as guests of House Speaker Mike Johnson. The Louisiana Republican said he invited them to spotlight “unjust” detention of their son, who has been jailed in Russia since last March on espionage charges. Gershkovich and the U.S. government dispute the charges against him.

—Lawmakers also are hosting victims and relatives of people killed or held hostage by Hamas in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Among those expected to attend are Mia Schem, who was abducted by Hamas and released as part of a temporary cease-fire between Hamas and Israel after spending more than 50 days in captivity.

LABOR

United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain will be among those in the first lady’s box. Other union representatives joining her will be Samantha Ervin-Upsher, a United Brotherhood of Carpenters apprentice, and Dawn Simms, a third-generation union autoworker. The UAW announced in January it was endorsing Biden.

VOTING RIGHTS, GUN CONTROL and BEYOND

— Jazmin Cazares, a gun control advocate, spent her senior year of high school traveling the country telling the story of her sister Jackie, who was among the 19 students and two teachers fatally shot during a May 2022 shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas. She is a guest of the first lady.

—Dawn Chapman for years has advocated for the cleanup of nuclear radiation around St. Louis. She’ll be the guest of Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, who has pressed the federal government to compensate victims of radioactive waste in the St. Louis and St. Charles region of Missouri.

—Minnesota state Rep. Cedrick Frazier is the author of legislation that restored voting rights to more than 55,000 Minnesotans who have completed felony sentences but remain on parole, probation, or supervised release. Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., invited Frazier to put the spotlight on voting rights efforts in her home state as she presses for similar legislation on the federal level.

___

AP writers Aamer Madhani, Farnoush Amiri, Rebecca Santana and Amanda Seitz in Washington, and Ben Finley in Norfolk, Va., Steve Karnowski in St. Paul, Minn., and Geoff Mulvihill in New Jersey contributed to this report.

National News

FILE - Migrants eat and wait for assistance while camping on a street in downtown El Paso, Texas, S...

Associated Press

Many Christian voters in US see immigration as a crisis. How to address it is where they differ.

MIAMI (AP) — Christian voters and faith leaders have long been in the frontlines of providing assistance to migrants — but when it comes to support for immigration policies, from border security to legalization options for migrants already in the U.S., priorities diverge broadly. Both President Joe Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump traveled to […]

16 minutes ago

FILE - Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022, after the ...

Associated Press

More Black women say abortion is their top issue in 2024 election, survey finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a quarter of female Black voters describe abortion as their top issue in this year’s presidential election, a poll out Thursday from health policy research firm KFF reveals. The findings signal a significant shift from previous election years, when white, conservative evangelicals were more likely to peg abortion as their […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman and daughter, 11, fatally shot in SUV in Massachusetts; police arrest man, search for another

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were fatally shot while sitting in a parked SUV in a Massachusetts neighborhood. Police arrested one man and were searching for another. The mother and daughter were shot shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in Worcester, police said. Officers found them inside the SUV. They were […]

2 hours ago

Alyona Fedorchenko, vice president for global gum and mints in the Mars Snacking division stands fo...

Associated Press

To revive stale US sales, candy companies pitch gum as a stress reliever and concentration aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys. The number of packages of gum sold dropped by nearly a third in the United States […]

3 hours ago

FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. President Joe Bide...

Associated Press

Biden to call in State of the Union for business tax hikes, middle class tax cuts and lower deficits

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going into Thursday’s State of the Union address with an expanded plan to raise corporate taxes and use the proceeds to trim budget deficits and cut taxes for the middle class. The Democratic president in this election year is refining the economic agenda that he’s been pushing since […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

United flight forced to return to Houston airport after engine catches fire shortly after takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took video showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine, KTRK-TV reported. “I remember there was just this bright, […]

4 hours ago

State of the Union guests spotlight divide on abortion and immigration but offer some rare unity