Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Biden to call in State of the Union for business tax hikes, middle class tax cuts and lower deficits

Mar 7, 2024, 2:06 AM

FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. President Joe Bide...

FILE - People walk outside the U.S Capitol building in Washington, June 9, 2022. President Joe Biden goes into Thursday's State of the Union address with an expanded plan to raise corporate taxes. He would use the proceeds to trim budget deficits and cut taxes for the middle class.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is going into Thursday’s State of the Union address with an expanded plan to raise corporate taxes and use the proceeds to trim budget deficits and cut taxes for the middle class.

The Democratic president in this election year is refining the economic agenda that he’s been pushing since the 2020 presidential race, trying to show that he is addressing voters’ concerns about the cost of living. With Republican control of the House, Biden’s agenda is unlikely to become law and serves as something of a sales pitch to voters.

In a preview of Biden’s remarks, aides including Lael Brainard, director of the White House National Economic Council, said the president would contrast his proposals with Republican plans to extend former President Donald Trump’s expiring tax breaks and further slash corporate tax rates.

Under Biden’s proposal, corporations would no longer be able to deduct the expense of employee pay above $1 million, which could raise $270 billion over 10 years. He also wants to raise the corporate tax rate to 28% from 21%, among other measures. And, as Biden has previously proposed, major companies would be charged a minimum tax rate so that they could not avoid the IRS through accounting maneuvers, deductions and specialized tax breaks.

Billionaires would need to pay a minimum of 25% in federal taxes on their income under his plans. People earning more than $400,000 would also pay higher Medicare taxes to ensure the program’s financial viability.

Biden would use some of those revenues to pay for expansions of the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit, which would help lower-income families. He is also seeking to permanently make health insurance premiums lower for those who receive their medical coverage through the 2010 Affordable Care Act.

Aides said Biden’s forthcoming budget plan would trim the national debt by $3 trillion over 10 years, similar to what he pitched in last year’s budget proposal, which was not approved by Congress.

National News

FILE - Migrants eat and wait for assistance while camping on a street in downtown El Paso, Texas, S...

Associated Press

Many Christian voters in US see immigration as a crisis. How to address it is where they differ.

MIAMI (AP) — Christian voters and faith leaders have long been in the frontlines of providing assistance to migrants — but when it comes to support for immigration policies, from border security to legalization options for migrants already in the U.S., priorities diverge broadly. Both President Joe Biden and GOP challenger Donald Trump traveled to […]

6 minutes ago

FILE - Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Friday, June 24, 2022, after the ...

Associated Press

More Black women say abortion is their top issue in 2024 election, survey finds

WASHINGTON (AP) — More than a quarter of female Black voters describe abortion as their top issue in this year’s presidential election, a poll out Thursday from health policy research firm KFF reveals. The findings signal a significant shift from previous election years, when white, conservative evangelicals were more likely to peg abortion as their […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Woman and daughter, 11, fatally shot in SUV in Massachusetts; police arrest man, search for another

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — A mother and her 11-year-old daughter were fatally shot while sitting in a parked SUV in a Massachusetts neighborhood. Police arrested one man and were searching for another. The mother and daughter were shot shortly after 3 p.m. Monday in Worcester, police said. Officers found them inside the SUV. They were […]

2 hours ago

Alyona Fedorchenko, vice president for global gum and mints in the Mars Snacking division stands fo...

Associated Press

To revive stale US sales, candy companies pitch gum as a stress reliever and concentration aid

Candy companies want to know: What will make Americans start chewing gum again? Gum’s bubble burst during the COVID-19 pandemic, when masks and social distancing made bad breath less of a worry and fewer people spent on impulse buys. The number of packages of gum sold dropped by nearly a third in the United States […]

3 hours ago

FILE - Jazmin Cazares, whose young sister Jacklyn was was one of 19 children killed at Robb Element...

Associated Press

State of the Union guests spotlight divide on abortion and immigration but offer some rare unity

The invitation list for President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address on Thursday speaks volumes about what Democrats and Republicans want to focus on as the 2024 election season heats up. Biden and Democratic lawmakers have invited several health care providers and women whose lives have been impacted by stricter abortion laws in states […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

United flight forced to return to Houston airport after engine catches fire shortly after takeoff

HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took video showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine, KTRK-TV reported. “I remember there was just this bright, […]

4 hours ago

Biden to call in State of the Union for business tax hikes, middle class tax cuts and lower deficits