NATIONAL NEWS

Proposed transmission line for renewable power from Canada to New England canceled

Mar 7, 2024, 8:54 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


A major electrical transmission line proposal intended to carry power to New England from Canada through Vermont and New Hampshire has been canceled.

Electric utility National Grid, one of the developers of the proposal, said in an emailed statement on Thursday that it “has determined that the project is not viable at this time.”

The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link was one of three projects around the country selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to receive part of $1.3 billion in investment, the Biden administration announced this past fall. The proposed underground transmission line through northern Vermont to Londonderry, New Hampshire, would have been able to deliver power generated by wind and solar facilities in Canada and send to Quebec renewable energy produced by future power generators off the New England coast or other source.

National Grid did not say why the project is not viable.

“National Grid thanks the dozens of route communities and regional partners who engaged with us and supported this project,” it said. “We will continue to pursue paths to building much-needed transmission capacity for the region and for our customers and communities.”

