Whimsical weekend roundup: Seattle offers dancing, drinks, art, movies

Mar 7, 2024, 2:58 PM | Updated: 3:59 pm

Photo: Mixed drinks named "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme," left, and a "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhatt...

Mixed drinks named "Peanut Butter Jelly Thyme," left, and a "Best Cup of Coffee in a Manhattan" which contain whiskey distilled on premises, is seen on the cocktail lounge at Baltimore Spirits Company, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. (Photo: Associated Press, Julio Cortez)

(Photo: Associated Press, Julio Cortez)

BY PAUL HOLDEN, KIRO NEWSRADIO


The weekend is almost here yet again and it is time to get out and enjoy some fun in the Pacific Northwest.

Move your body with some dancing this weekend

For those who love to dance, the Monsters Dance Convention and A-List Competition starts Friday. The three-day event is at the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington and features workshops. A note to the folks who are looking to show off their moves, auditions will be held for scholarships, performance opportunities and more. Get details on the Monsters’ website.

There’s also an International Women’s Day Celebration at Cafe Racer in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood. It’s the first-ever “Babe Market”, featuring live DJ sets from Chong the Nomad and Wax Witch, plus you can shop for vintage clothes, get a tooth gem, or a commemorative tattoo. It’s not just a night for fun, the event is also raising money for the Jubilee Women’s Center. This all-ages dance party gets started at 6 p.m. Friday.

Past weekend activities: Comic Con and the Seattle Sounders return

Washingtonians can get outside and enjoy one of the best parts of the state, state parks. In honor of Billy Frank Junior’s birthday, admission is free at state parks on Saturday. Adventure seekers should pack rain gear though, wet weather is in the forecast.

Long week at work? Grab a drink at Carnival of Cocktails at the Seattle Center. There will be pop-up cocktail bars, opportunities to learn about bartending, food trucks and more. The carnival runs from noon to 7 p.m. on Saturday and tickets are on sale on Seattle Cocktail Week’s website.

If you are more of a beer fan, Elysian Brewing is showing off a new brew at the Juice Dust Pop-Up Market. It’s a celebration of a new IPA from Elysian Brewing and features DJs, food and other surprises. Beers will be $3 and those in attendance can try the brew at the Elysian Fields in Seattle’s SoDo neighborhood.

Chose your favorite artist to send to nationals

Saturday night at the Seattle Armory, there will be a battle,  an art battle. The Art Battle Northwest Regional Championship will pit 12 artists against each other in a speed painting competition. Artists will have 20 minutes to wow the audience. Those who attend will play a part in sending an artist to represent the Northwest at the national competition. All the artworks will be auctioned as well. This event is for those 21 and up and doors open at the Seattle Armory at 8:15 p.m.

There are a couple of Oscar watch parties going on this weekend. Urban Family Brewing and the Clock-Out Lounge are just some of the places celebrating the biggest night in film. For people seeking a different Oscars experience, check out the 11th Annual On Cinema Oscar Special. Just don’t expect to see any of the actual ceremony … and go in with an open mind.

Get ready for summer: Capitol Hill Block Party announces 2024 indie, pop, edm lineup

Wind down during the weekend by taking in views of the water, enjoying a warm fire outside and eating a free s’more. On Sunday at Pier 62, there will be a cozy camping lounge, fire pits and giveaways from REI. The s’mores supplies will be provided, but visitors will still get to toast their own marshmallows. It’s free and it’s the last fire pit event of the season, so don’t miss out!

Paul Holden produces the Seattle weekend events calendar for KIRO Newsradio.

