Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff

Mar 7, 2024, 1:58 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner bound for Japan made a safe landing in Los Angeles on Thursday after losing a tire while taking off from San Francisco.

Fire engines stood by at Los Angeles International Airport but weren’t needed, as the Boeing 777 made an uneventful landing and stopped about two-thirds of the way down a runway. Airport spokesman Dae Levine said the plane landed safely.

It was then towed away.

The flight carried 235 passengers and a crew of 14, United said. The airline said that the plane, built in 2002, was designed to land safely with missing or damaged tires. The passengers will be moved to another plane for the rest of the trip, United said.

Boeing 777s have six tires on each of the two main landing gears. Video of Flight 35 departing shows the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly seconds after takeoff.

Tire debris landed in an on-airport employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, airport spokesman Doug Yakel said in a statement. No one was injured. The runway was briefly closed to clear debris, but it has now reopened, he said.

The Federal Aviation Administration will investigate, spokesman Tony Molinaro said.

National News

Associated Press

Iowa House OKs bill to criminalize death of an “unborn person” despite IVF concerns

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Republicans in Iowa’s House of Representatives approved a bill Thursday that would criminalize the death of an “unborn person” — over Democrats’ concerns about how it might apply to in vitro fertilization, after an Alabama court found frozen embryos can be considered children. Iowa’s law currently outlines penalties for termination […]

41 minutes ago

Associated Press

NYC public servants accused of stealing identities of homeless in pandemic fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Several New York City employees were arrested Thursday for their alleged role in a scheme to steal the identities of homeless shelter residents and defraud a pandemic-era relief program. Manhattan prosecutors brought charges against 18 people, including five employees of the city’s homeless services agency, an NYPD officer, an MTA worker, […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

Crew of the giant Icon of the Seas cruise ship rescues 14 people adrift in the sea

MIAMI (AP) — The crew of what is considered the world’s largest cruise ship rescued 14 people clinging to a small boat adrift on the ocean, authorities said. Passengers aboard the Icon of the Seas captured video of the crew using a small vessel to ferry the group to the safety of the cruise ship […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

US Army soldier indicted, accused of selling sensitive military information

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — An Army soldier has been arrested on accusations of selling sensitive information related to U.S. military capabilities, Justice Department officials said Thursday. Korbein Schultz, who is also an intelligence analyst, was accused in a six-count indictment of charges including conspiring to obtain and disclose military defense information and bribery of a […]

3 hours ago

miami seaquarium lolita...

Freida Frisaro and David Fischer, The Associated Press

Tokitae’s former home in Miami will soon leave its premises

The Miami Seaquarium, once home to Lolita, the beloved Orca that died last year, is being evicted from the waterfront property.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

New Mexico ranks last when it comes to education. Will a mandatory 180 days in the classroom help?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico has adopted a new rule mandating that school calendars consist of at least 180 days, with top state officials saying Thursday that the goal is to get students more learning time in the classroom and improve academic outcomes. Public Education Secretary Arsenio Romero told reporters the change is just […]

3 hours ago

United Airlines plane makes a safe emergency landing in LA after losing a tire during takeoff