It appears the end of Seattle-based online retailer Zulily may NOT have been the end.

A social media post from the company on Wednesday hinted at its rebirth.

“The only purple that saves you money. Coming soon,” wrote Zulily.

The only purple that saves you money. Coming soon. 💜 — Zulily (@zulily) March 7, 2024



Clicking on Zulily’s website reveals the same “coming soon” message.

More on Zulily: Zulily puts Seattle headquarters on rental market

On Thursday, Geekwire reported the CEO of Camping World and star of CNBC’s reality show “The Profit,” Marcus Lemonis, may be revitalizing the company.

“The flash sale, get-it-before-it-runs-out model — that’s how it will be rebirthed,” Lemonis told Geekwire.

Lemonis is also the executive chairman of Beyond (what become of Bed Bath & Beyond and Overstock when they joined together)

Beyond announced its $4.5 million purchase of Zulily on Thursday, according to the Seattle Times.

“Zulily, in combination with our legacy brand, Overstock, will provide our vendors multiple outlets that, not only meet customers at various price points but also offer an additional outlet to improve their inventory turns and financial performance,” Lemonis said in a statement to the Seattle Times.

At the end of last December, Zulily announced it was closing and going into liquidation.

“Given the challenging business environment in which Zulily operated and the corresponding financial instability, Zulily decided to take immediate and swift action,” wrote a notice, signed by Ryan Baker, the Vice President at Douglas Wilson Companies which handled the receivership for Zulily.

The latest on businesses in Washington: Wendy’s ‘surge-pricing’ strategy scrubbed after viral backlash

Zulily, founded in 2010, catered to families with young children.

In 2019, the company replaced Xbox as the Seattle Sounders jersey sponsor. The sponsorship then went to Providence in 2023 as Zulily started to falter.

The company eventually transferred all its assets into an assignment for the benefit of creditors, instead of declaring bankruptcy.

According to the Seattle Times, Zulily’s website will be up and running by the end of the second quarter of 2024.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.