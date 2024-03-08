Close
MYNORTHWEST POLITICS

Lillian Hale celebrates birthday by becoming youngest state lawmaker

Mar 8, 2024, 12:13 PM

Photo: Lillian Hale celebrated her 18th birthday by becoming the youngest lawmaker in Washington hi...

Lillian Hale celebrated her 18th birthday by becoming the youngest lawmaker in Washington history and possibly U.S. history. (Photo courtesy of Washington State House Republicans)

(Photo courtesy of Washington State House Republicans)

Julia Dallas's Profile Picture

BY JULIA DALLAS


MyNorthwest.com

Lillian Hale celebrated her 18th birthday by becoming the youngest lawmaker in Washington history and one of the youngest in U.S. history.

Hale, from Cathlamet, was sworn in on the final day of the legislative session, according to a news release from Washington State House Republicans.

More on young state lawmakers: Lynnwood city councilmember settles ethics complaint

She took the oath of office on Thursday from Chief Justice Steven C. Gonzalez.

Hale sits in for stepfather Joe McEntire

She will be sitting in for her stepfather, Republican Joe McEntire, a marine reservist who’s away on military duty.

“Standing in for my stepdad is the least I can do while he is on leave for military service. It is something he is very passionate about and he cares deeply for his country,” said Hale.

Washington allows a temporary successor for legislators on leave for military service or military training, according to the release. Hale’s political career will likely end after one day, as she’s going on to study nursing at Lower Columbia College. She said she has no plans to pursue a future in politics.

“Even though it is just for a day, it is humbling and exciting to sit in the state House of Representatives,” Hale said. “To know you are a part of history and be a member of an institution not many people get to serve in is an incredible experience.”

Washington laws: Bill allows speed cameras to ticket responding police

The new release laid out past family members who have filled in for legislators.

In 2017, Sen. John Bruan’s wife, Marlo, was sworn in while Braun was training with the U.S. Navy Reserve. In 1991, former Sen. Mike Kreidler’s wife served in his place for most of the 1991 session while he was on active duty.

Julia Dallas is a content editor at MyNorthwest. You can read her stories here. Follow Julia on X, formerly known as Twitter, here and email her here.

