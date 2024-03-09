Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines

Mar 8, 2024, 6:04 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A United Airlines jetliner headed to Mexico City from San Francisco made an emergency landing in Los Angeles on Friday after the crew reported a hydraulics issue, in the fourth emergency involving a United Airlines flight this week.

The plane landed safely at Los Angeles International Airport around 4:30 p.m. and none of the 110 people on board were injured, United Airlines said in a statement.

Fire engines stood by at the airport but weren’t needed, said Nicholas Prange, a spokesperson with the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

The airline said passengers can travel to Mexico on another plane expected to depart later Friday.

United said the Airbus A320 has three hydraulic systems for redundancy purposes.

“Preliminary information shows there was only an issue with one system on this aircraft,” it said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement it will investigate the emergency landing Friday.

The emergency landing at LAX on Friday comes hours after passengers had to be evacuated from another United Airlines flight after the plane rolled off a runway and got stuck in the grass in Houston, Texas. No injuries were reported among the 160 passengers and six crew members, United Airlines said in a statement.

Video posted on social media taken after the landing in Houston showed the plane tilted to one side with one of its wings near the ground.

On Thursday, another United Airlines flight made an emergency landing in Los Angeles. It was a jetliner bound for Japan that lost a tire while taking off from San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

Video footage showed the plane losing one of the six tires on its left-side main landing gear assembly only seconds after takeoff. The tire landed in an employee parking lot at San Francisco International Airport, where it smashed into a car and shattered the back window before breaking through a fence and coming to stop in a neighboring lot.

Earlier in the week, a United flight from Houston to Fort Myers, Texas, was forced to turn around Monday after one of the plane’s engines caught fire. Several of the 167 passengers aboard the Boeing 737 took videos showing a line of flames shooting out of the engine. No injuries were reported.

National News

Associated Press

Helicopter carrying National Guard members and Border Patrol agent crashes in Texas, killing 3

LA GRULLA, Texas (AP) — A helicopter carrying three National Guard members and a Border Patrol agent crashed along the U.S.-Mexico border in Texas on Friday, killing three of the people on board, a county official said. Starr County Judge Eloy Vera, the county’s top local official, said a fourth person on board was in […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Maui officials aim to accelerate processing of permits to help Lahaina rebuild

HONOLULU (AP) — Local officials in Hawaii next month plan to open an office that will speed up Maui County’s notoriously slow processing of building permits to help the town of Lahaina to recover from last year’s deadly wildfire. Keanu Lau Hee, the county’s deputy managing director, told a community meeting in Lahaina that a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Veteran Miami prosecutor quits after judge’s rebuke over conjugal visits for jailhouse informants

MIAMI, Florida (AP) — A veteran prosecutor in Miami has resigned after a judge found that state investigators manipulated witnesses, including possibly providing conjugal visits to jailhouse informants in exchange for their testimony, in a high-profile death penalty case against a notorious gang leader. During his career Michael Von Zamft has led some of the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

9 killed in western Wisconsin traffic crash involving a semitruck and a van, report says

DEWHURST, Wis. (AP) — A crash Friday at a western Wisconsin highway intersection involving a semitrailer and a van reportedly killed nine people. KSTP reports the Clark County sheriff’s office told the station nine people died in the accident. The sheriff’s office didn’t return messages from The Associated Press, and the Wisconsin State Patrol referred […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

4 Missouri prison workers fired after an investigation into an inmate’s death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Four Missouri prison workers were fired after an investigation into the death of an inmate whose family is demanding to know what happened. Othel Moore died Dec. 8 at the Jefferson City Correctional Center after cells in a housing unit were searched for weapons, drugs and other contraband, Missouri Department […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

New Jersey appeals court rejects high school’s petition to overturn game it lost on blown call

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey court has denied an appeal from a high school that lost a state basketball tournament game when referees wrongly overturned a buzzer-beating basket. The state appellate division ruled late Friday that it would not grant Manasquan school officials’ petition stemming from this week’s loss to Camden. “Judges should […]

9 hours ago

Mexico-bound plane lands in LA in 4th emergency this week for United Airlines