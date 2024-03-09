Close
NATIONAL NEWS

Hawaii firefighters get control of fire at a biomass power plant on Kauai

Mar 8, 2024, 8:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LIHUE, Hawaii (AP) — Firefighters in Hawaii were able to get control of a large fire at a biomass plant on Kauai Island that broke out on Friday.

Crews were called to the plant at about 3:30 p.m., KITV Island News reported. The firefighters had the fire under control about two hours later.

An image of the fire showed red flames and black smoke billowing into the sky.

The fire was contained within Biomass Power Plant and didn’t threaten the public, officials said.

Kauai firefighters are investigating what caused the blaze.

Associated Press

