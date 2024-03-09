Close
‘It’s intimidating’: Drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue North leaves man with serious injuries

Mar 9, 2024, 9:18 AM

drive-by shooting Aurora...

Screenshot of security footage recording drive shooting at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 101 Street in North Seattle Thursday at about 11:45 p.m. (Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

(Photo courtesy of KIRO 7)

KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture

BY LOUIE TRAN, KIRO 7 NEWS AND DEBORAH HORNE, KIRO 7 NEWS


Seattle police say they’re investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Aurora Avenue North and North 101 Street in North Seattle Thursday at about 11:45 p.m.

Police said they found multiple shell casings at the scene, but they did not find any victims.

Moments later, a 28-year-old man with gunshot wounds arrived at the University of Washington Medical Center.

A woman drove the victim to the hospital, however, her identity was not released.

The victim was last listed in serious condition as of Friday morning.

KIRO 7 News reached out to the hospital to get more details about the victim’s condition Friday evening.

A spokesperson did not have any updated information.

Police said they were able to connect the victim to the shooting scene after detectives learned new information.

No details on a possible suspect(s).

If you have any details that can help detectives solve this case, you’re asked to call the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

Impact on nearby businesses

KIRO 7 News spoke with Taylor Riedel, the owner of Mary Catherine’s, which is located across the street from the crime scene.

“I look at those streets every day. It’s how I get to and from my home. It’s devastating,” she said.

“We are at the mercy of what’s going on Aurora. And I know they are trying really hard to fight and combat these efforts, but nothing seems to be working so a lot of our customers are scared. Often times, we have people out here congregating on our walk area too. So it’s hard to keep that image that we want when we have to deal with so much of these other stuff that’s going on.”

Riedel said her family has owned the business for 46 years, but she is currently navigating new challenges that the previous generations had not faced.

“It’s intimidating because in the history of our family’s business, we have never had to combat so much violence and so much crime right at our door step. So it’s a kind of a whole new frontier for me as 3rd generation trying to figure out how I am going to keep these changes, and again, making sure I have all the tools at my disposal to keep my customers and myself safe,” she shared.

Riedel’s has installed new security measures and protocols to keep her customers and staff safe from nearby crime, including security cameras.

“I’ve had to bump up the security camera footage,” she said. “It definitely makes me think twice about letting my staff walk in and out of the shop without one of us in the buddy system. We now have 24-7 security that is now in place to help combat all of that violence that has occurred in our backyard.”

“But often times, more than often than not, I am forced to lock and ask customers to call when they arrive,” Riedel added.

A greater police presence would help the area, Riedel said, however, she understands the police department has limited staffing.

KIRO 7 News also spoke with a man who said he heard the gunshots Thursday night.

“I was here last night. I did hear some shots. I didn’t know it was that serious,” said Strata G Wizdom. “What is that (shooting) helping? Because that’s killing us. When you do that to somebody, you do that to yourself or one of your love ones.”

‘It’s intimidating’: Drive-by shooting on Aurora Avenue North leaves man with serious injuries