NATIONAL NEWS

Rescue effort launched to assist 3 people at New Hampshire’s Tuckerman Ravine ski area

Mar 9, 2024, 8:43 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SARGENT’S PURCHASE, N.H. (AP) — Two people were rescued and emergency crews were attempting to rescue a third Saturday at a ski area on the Northeast’s highest mountain, a news report said.

The New Hampshire State Police told WMUR-TV that crews had been working since Saturday afternoon to rescue three people at Tuckerman Ravine, a popular area for skiers and hikers on New Hampshire’s Mount Washington.

Authorities said the people involved may have serious injuries, WMUR reported.

The New Hampshire Department of Public Safety, which oversees the state police, directed additional questions about the rescue to the U.S. Forest Service.

A response was not immediately received to an email sent to the Forest Service and New Hampshire Fish and Game authorities.

