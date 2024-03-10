Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

New Jersey infant killed, parents injured in apparent attack by family dog, police say

Mar 10, 2024, 1:19 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WOODBRIDGE, N.J. (AP) — An infant was killed and the child’s parents injured in an apparent attack by a dog at a New Jersey home over the weekend, authorities said.

Middlesex County prosecutors and Woodbridge police said officers responded to the Woodbridge Township home shortly before 6:30 a.m. Saturday over a report of an unresponsive baby believed to have been attacked by the family dog.

Authorities said officers found that the mother and child “had sustained serious injuries from the dog.” The baby was pronounced dead at the scene. The mother and father were taken to a hospital for treatment.

The names of the victims weren’t immediately released, and officials didn’t clarify the current status of the animal. Authorities described the investigation as “active and continuing” and asked anyone with information to call Woodbridge police and county prosecutors.

National News

Associated Press

Suspect in killing of 2 at North Carolina home dies in shootout with deputies, authorities say

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A suspect in a weekend shooting that killed two people and injured another at a North Carolina home died in a shootout with deputies hours afterward outside another house, a sheriff said Sunday. In a social media post, Iredell County Sheriff Darren Campbell said that Justin Michael Strawser was wearing a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

UN envoy Giandomenico Picco, who helped end the Iran-Iraq war and won hostage releases, has died

Former U.N. diplomat Giandomenico Picco, whose negotiating skills helped resolve some of the thorniest crises of the 1980s and 1990s, including the Iran-Iraq war and the kidnappings of Westerners by Hezbollah in Lebanon, has died. Picco passed away peacefully Sunday after a long illness, his son, Giacomo Picco, said. He was 75. Picco worked at […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawyer says Missouri man thought his mom was an intruder when he shot and killed her

OLIVETTE, Mo. (AP) — A 25-year-old Missouri man has been charged with shooting and killing his mother as she tried to enter the back door of their home. Jaylen Johnson’s attorney, William Goldstein, told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that Johnson believed his mother was an intruder when she tried to enter the home in the […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

70-foot sperm whale beached off Florida’s Gulf Coast

VENICE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities were working to assist a beached sperm whale that is stranded on a sandbar off Florida’s Gulf Coast on Sunday morning. The Venice Police Department said in a Facebook post that the 70-foot (21-meter) whale is still alive. It beached on a sandbar that is about 50 yards (45 meters) […]

8 hours ago

Associated Press

3 dead, several injured in early morning shooting in Jonesboro, Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed and several others injured early Sunday when a shooting broke out at a private party in Arkansas, police said. Officers found multiple gunshot victims when they arrived at the scene near Jonesboro’s downtown area around 5 a.m., Jonesboro police said in a Facebook post. A man and […]

9 hours ago

Associated Press

An effort to get aid to Gaza by sea is moving ahead. But the first ship is still waiting in Cyprus

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — A U.S. Army vessel carrying equipment to build a temporary pier in Gaza was heading to the Mediterranean on Sunday, after U.S. President Joe Biden announced plans to increase aid deliveries by sea to the besieged enclave where hundreds of thousands of Palestinians are going hungry. The new push […]

16 hours ago

New Jersey infant killed, parents injured in apparent attack by family dog, police say