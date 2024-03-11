Buehner: This week will feature warmest temperatures since October

This week’s weather will experience a big turnaround. The week will start wet and relatively cool, but finish with sunshine and likely the warmest temperatures since mid-October.

The last in a series of Pacific weather systems will spread rain inland during the day on Monday with breezy conditions. The system will swing east of the Cascades Monday night with the rain turning to showers that will linger into Tuesday. High temperatures on both days will range from the mid-40s to around 50 degrees.

In the mountains, snow levels be around 2,500 feet with an additional one to two feet of new snow expected through Tuesday night. Motorists using the Cascade highways should be prepared for winter driving conditions.

Higher pressure both aloft and at the surface is then forecast to build over the Pacific Northwest Wednesday through Friday, rapidly bringing an end to the showers by Wednesday morning with clearing skies. Temperatures on Wednesday will be on either side of 50 degrees, and then warm each day heading into the weekend. The clearing skies will permit overnight low temperatures to dip down into the 30s in most Western Washington locations.

How warm will it get by the end of the week? Thursday will be mainly in the 50s with plenty of sunshine, hovering around 60 on Friday, and this weekend, well into the 60s. These warmer temperatures will not likely reach record daily highs that are mainly in the lower 70s. Yet with the return of Pacific Daylight Time, there will be evening sunshine to enjoy.

In addition, have you noticed how high the sun is in the sky lately? The sun angle is now about the same as around the first of October as the calendar approaches the spring equinox on March 19. Yes, the start of astronomical spring is just days away.

