Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Reputed gang leader acquitted of murder charge after 3rd trial in Connecticut

Mar 12, 2024, 7:45 AM | Updated: 8:30 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man who denies having led a violent Hartford gang has been acquitted of a murder charge and freed following a third trial that resulted from the state Supreme Court overturning his conviction.

Donald Raynor, now 38, broke down in tears when the state court jury announced its not guilty verdict Monday, said his lawyer, Trent LaLima. He was then freed after having spent the past decade detained on bail.

“I feel great, but I want to shine a light on how these people overreach and it’s not a fair process,” Raynor said in a phone interview Tuesday. “And how the jury doesn’t seem to understand the full duties that they have to protect the citizens from arbitrary power of prosecution and judges.”

LaLima added, “Donald Raynor has been waiting 10 years in prison for a jury to say not guilty and finally that day has come.”

Raynor was arrested in a cold case and charged with murder in 2013 in the drive-by fatal shooting of 22-year-old Delano Gray in 2007. Police alleged Raynor led the violent Money Green/Bedroc gang that had a “hit squad” and trafficked drugs in the city’s North End, while Gray was a rival gang member.

Raynor’s first trial ended in a hung jury. He was convicted of murder in a second trial in 2015 and sentenced to 60 years in prison.

The state Supreme Court in December 2020 overturned the conviction and ordered a third trial. Justices said in a 6-0 ruling that the trial judge improperly denied Raynor’s request for a hearing to challenge the ballistics evidence in the case and improperly allowed evidence of alleged crimes by Raynor for which he was never charged.

Raynor maintained his innocence since being arrested. LaLima claimed the state’s key witness was facing other murder and shooting charges and implicated Raynor in Gray’s shooting to get a better plea deal.

The state Division of Criminal Justice, which includes prosecutors, said in a statement that it “respects the jury’s decision and thanks them for their service.”

Now that he is free, Raynor said he wants to study Islam and start a dump truck company. In the meantime, he said he is getting reacclimated to society.

National News

Associated Press

Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas! Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station […]

1 hour ago

boeing whistleblower...

Frank Sumrall

Boeing whistleblower found dead as the airline manufacturer’s issues snowball

A former Boeing employee-turned-whistleblower against the aircraft manufacturer's plant in South Carolina has been found dead.

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Illinois police identify 5 people, including 3 children, killed when school bus, semitruck collide

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities have identified the five people killed in a fiery crash, including both drivers and three children, when a school bus and a semitruck collided along highway in western Illinois. The eastbound bus from Schuyler-Industry Schools crossed the center line “for an unknown reason” into westbound U.S. Route 24 and into […]

5 hours ago

Associated Press

Purple Ohio? Parties in the former bellwether state take lessons from 2023 abortion, marijuana votes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — For more than half a century, Ohio was one of the most important states to watch during presidential election years, a place where both parties competed vigorously for support from voters who were often genuinely undecided. Then came Donald Trump. Beginning in 2016, Ohio became reliably Republican as more and more […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Congressional hearing on the Biden classified documents probe turns into a proxy campaign battle

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers turned a Tuesday hearing on President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents into a proxy battle between the Democratic president and Republican front-runner Donald Trump, as a newly-released transcript of Biden’s testimony last fall showed that he repeatedly insisted he never meant to retain classified information after he left the vice […]

13 hours ago

Associated Press

Oregon governor wants tolling plan on 2 Portland-area freeways scrapped

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek wants to scrap a plan to implement tolls on large sections of two Portland-area interstates, she said Monday. Kotek sent a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission on Monday saying the Regional Mobility Pricing Project for Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 should be halted, KGW-TV reported. Kotek […]

15 hours ago

Reputed gang leader acquitted of murder charge after 3rd trial in Connecticut