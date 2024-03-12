Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Failure to override Nebraska governor’s veto is more about politics than policy, some lawmakers say

Mar 12, 2024, 1:47 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska lawmakers failed to garner the 30 votes needed Tuesday to override Gov. Jim Pillen’s veto of a needle exchange bill that had garnered wide bipartisan support, leading to tense debate and a return to the partisan acrimony seen in last year’s session.

The bill received as many as 39 votes from the unique one-chamber Nebraska Legislature’s 49 members during three rounds of debate earlier this year. When only 27 voted to override the veto, supporters accused flip-flopping lawmakers of caring less about public policy than partisan politics.

“That speaks for itself on what’s really going on here,” Lincoln Sen. Danielle Conrad said.

Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson was more blunt in his criticism of those lawmakers who he said voted against the bill on Pillen’s orders.

“Have a spine,” he admonished.

Nebraska is among a handful of states that don’t offer at least some form of needle-exchange program. Such programs offer sterile hypodermic needles to intravenous drug users, often taking used needles in exchange to safely dispose of them. The idea behind the programs is to prevent the spread of communicable and sometimes deadly diseases like HIV and hepatitis C through the use of dirty needles. The programs are widely supported by health care officials, substance abuse treatment experts and law enforcement.

The Nebraska bill by Omaha Sen. Megan Hunt, an independent, passed last month with 30 votes — including 16 from Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Legislature. But after Pillen’s veto, seven Republicans flipped their vote to oppose the bill. Among them was Sen. Jana Hughes of Seward, who had lauded the bill on her Facebook page last week and criticized Pillen for vetoing it without an alternative proposal.

“Governor Pillen cited the fact in his veto statements that Nebraska had the lowest opioid overdose rate in the country,” Hughes said in that post, which remained on her page Tuesday. “While that is good news for Nebraska relative to other states, that is a bit like saying you are the last person to jump out of the plane without a parachute. Ignoring a problem does not make it go away.”

Asked to explain her vote against the bill Tuesday, Hughes refused to comment.

Fredrickson cautioned that the Legislature is ceding too much power to the executive branch. At least two of the lawmakers — Sens. Carolyn Bosn and Fred Meyer — who flipped their votes were appointed to their seats by Pillen.

Hunt and several Democratic lawmakers pointed to those flipped votes to accuse some lawmakers of caring less about public policy than partisan politics.

“Not one of those members got on the mic to share with Nebraskans, to share with their constituents, why they changed their minds,” Fredrickson said.

Bosn said after the vote that she changed her mind on the vote after receiving Pillen’s veto letter opposing it and denied that she had been pressured by Pillen’s office to vote against the override. She pointed to her support earlier this year of accepting $18 million in federal funding to help feed hungry children over the summer that Pillen had initially rejected as proof that she’s not beholden to the governor.

“I’m my own person,” she said.

In vetoing the bill last week, Pillen panned it as a move that would “encourage minors to abuse dangerous drugs” and that it would bring “the failed policies of drug-infested cities like San Francisco” to Nebraska.

No clinic or program administering a needle-sharing program is going to hand out syringes to young children, Hunt retorted.

“To imply otherwise is fear-mongering and undermines trust in Nebraska’s expert healthcare providers,” she said.

National News

Associated Press

US spearheads first UN resolution on artificial intelligence — aimed at ensuring world has access

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States is spearheading the first United Nations resolution on artificial intelligence, aimed at ensuring the new technology is “safe, secure and trustworthy” and that all countries, especially those in the developing world, have equal access. The draft General Assembly resolution aims to close the digital divide between countries and […]

58 minutes ago

Associated Press

David Mixner, LGBTQ+ activist and Bill Clinton campaign advisor, dies at 77

NEW YORK (AP) — David Mixner, a longtime LGBTQ+ activist who was an adviser to Bill Clinton during his presidential campaign and later called him out over the “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” policy regarding gay, lesbian, bisexual, transgender or queer personnel in the military, has died. He was 77. Mixner died Monday at his home […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Dozens allege child sexual abuse in Maryland treatment program under newly filed lawsuits

BALTIMORE (AP) — More than three dozen people allege in two lawsuits filed Tuesday that they were sexually abused as children at a Maryland residential program for youths that closed in 2017 following similar allegations. In the separate lawsuits, atorneys detailed decades of alleged abuse of children by staff members of the Good Shepherd Services […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Lawsuit accuses Columbia of singling out 2 pro-Palestinian groups by suspending them after protest

NEW YORK (AP) — Columbia University is being sued by the New York Civil Liberties Union over the school’s decision last fall to suspend two student groups that protested Israel’s conduct in the Gaza war. The lawsuit announced Tuesday accuses the Ivy League school of violating its own rules by suspending the groups, Students for […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Pentagon to give Ukraine $300 million in weapons even as it lacks funds to replenish US stockpile

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon will rush about $300 million in weapons to Ukraine after finding some cost savings in its contracts, even though the military remains deeply overdrawn and needs at least $10 billion to replenish all the weapons it has pulled from its stocks to help Kyiv in its desperate fight against Russia, […]

3 hours ago

Associated Press

Double-swiping the rewards card led to free gas for months — and a felony theft charge

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska woman allegedly found a lucrative quirk at a gas station pump — double-swipe the rewards card and get free gas! Unfortunately for her, you can’t do that. The 45-year-old woman was arrested March 6 and faces felony theft charges accusing her of a crime that cost the gas station […]

5 hours ago

Failure to override Nebraska governor’s veto is more about politics than policy, some lawmakers say