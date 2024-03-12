Update 3/12 3:30 p.m. — Michigan St. ramps are cleared.

CLEARED: The NB & SB I-5 off-ramps to Michigan St. have reopened after an earlier collision. https://t.co/8ddZOrMxBo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 12, 2024

Original story

Both NB and SB I-5 off-ramps to Michigan St. are blocked for a rolled semi-truck. Emergency crews are on scene.

UPDATE: Both NB and SB I-5 off-ramps to Michigan St. are blocked for a collision in #Seattle. Emergency crews are on scene. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/q0a4dx7Qjc pic.twitter.com/iayw7LQViO — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 12, 2024

WSDOT is asking drivers to find alternative routes.

This is why the off-ramps on I-5 to Corson/Michigan are blocked👇 https://t.co/tM3g2s9i3k — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 12, 2024