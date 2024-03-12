NB and SB I-5 off-ramps to Michigan St. are open after a rolled semi-truck cleared
Mar 12, 2024, 1:55 PM | Updated: 3:21 pm
(WSDOT)
Update 3/12 3:30 p.m. — Michigan St. ramps are cleared.
Original story
Both NB and SB I-5 off-ramps to Michigan St. are blocked for a rolled semi-truck. Emergency crews are on scene.
WSDOT is asking drivers to find alternative routes.
