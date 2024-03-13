Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement

Mar 13, 2024, 9:36 AM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer and senior vice president Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position.

Hainline announced his retirement, which is effective May 31, on Wednesday. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that aims to provide college athletes with the best environment for safety and wellness.

A former college tennis player, Hainline had served as chief medical officer of the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and the United States Tennis Association. He is a clinical professor of neurology at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and Indiana University’s School of Medicine and has written or co-written nine books.

Hainline is still active in a leadership role in tennis, including serving as chairman of the board and president of the USTA.

Under his leadership, the NCAA first published Mental Health Best Practices: Understanding and Supporting Student-Athlete Mental Health in 2016.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports

National News

Associated Press

DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys on Wednesday to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country. The governor said in a news release he is sending a mix of Florida […]

29 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men from Kansas City, Missouri, face firearms charges, including gun trafficking, after an investigation into the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City said that 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, was charged in a […]

53 minutes ago

Associated Press

Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden’s fraying coalition and Trump’s struggle with moderates: AP data shows nominees’ challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party’s nominations for president, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. While both men sailed through the primary season, their paths to a win in November will be more difficult. An analysis of survey data from AP VoteCast highlights the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Rats are high on marijuana evidence at an infested police building, New Orleans chief says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rats have gotten into confiscated pot at New Orleans’ aging police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mold and cockroaches, said the city’s police chief. “The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told New Orleans City Council members. Kirkpatrick described vermin […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Trader Joe’s $3 mini totes went viral on TikTok. Now, they’re reselling for hundreds

NEW YORK (AP) — Trader Joe’s mini canvas tote is the latest item to cause a stir on social media, so much so that resellers are taking advantage of the hype. The mini totes are offered in four colors — blue, red, green, and yellow — and they are all in high demand. The bags, […]

4 hours ago

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement