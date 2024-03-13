Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Man convicted in Southern California slayings of his 4 children and their grandmother in 2021

Mar 13, 2024, 1:12 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 32-year-old man in the 2021 slayings of his four children and their grandmother in Southern California.

Germarcus Lamar David was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said.

The slayings occurred on Nov. 28, 2021, in the family’s home in Lancaster, a city in the Antelope Valley high desert north of Los Angeles. The neighborhood had already been decorated for Christmas when the violence broke out, shocking neighbors.

The grandmother, 51-year-old Ericka England, had been babysitting the children. Their mother returned home to find the bodies of her family and called 911.

A neighbor told The Associated Press in 2021 that a woman ran back and forth in their front yard that night, screaming, “My babies are gone! They’re all dead!”

The medical examiner identified the children as Namyiah David, 11; Germarcus David Jr., 7; Kaden David, 2; and Noah David, 19 months.

David’s defense attorney, Deputy Public Defender Anna Brief, said Wednesday that she would not comment until after he is sentenced on April 24.

David was a security guard who had posted online about following a good and religious life. He turned himself in to Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies within minutes of his wife’s arrival at the home.

David had a permit to carry a gun, but it expired in August 2020 and was listed as canceled, according to records from the California Bureau of Security and Investigative Services, which regulates the private security industry.

England, the children’s grandmother, had been a state corrections officer since 1997 and was employed by the state prison in Lancaster at the time she was killed, according to the union that represents corrections officers.

National News

Associated Press

DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys on Wednesday to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country. The governor said in a news release he is sending a mix of Florida […]

44 minutes ago

Associated Press

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men from Kansas City, Missouri, face firearms charges, including gun trafficking, after an investigation into the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City said that 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, was charged in a […]

1 hour ago

Associated Press

Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Biden’s fraying coalition and Trump’s struggle with moderates: AP data shows nominees’ challenges

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump have secured their party’s nominations for president, setting up a rematch of the 2020 election. While both men sailed through the primary season, their paths to a win in November will be more difficult. An analysis of survey data from AP VoteCast highlights the […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

NCAA chief medical officer Brian Hainline announces retirement

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — NCAA chief medical officer and senior vice president Brian Hainline is retiring after more than a decade in the position. Hainline announced his retirement, which is effective May 31, on Wednesday. He was named the NCAA’s first chief medical officer in 2013, forming and overseeing the NCAA Sport Science Institute that aims […]

4 hours ago

Associated Press

Rats are high on marijuana evidence at an infested police building, New Orleans chief says

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Rats have gotten into confiscated pot at New Orleans’ aging police headquarters, munching the evidence as the building is taken over by mold and cockroaches, said the city’s police chief. “The rats eating our marijuana, they’re all high,” Police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick told New Orleans City Council members. Kirkpatrick described vermin […]

4 hours ago

Man convicted in Southern California slayings of his 4 children and their grandmother in 2021