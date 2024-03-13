Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect

NATIONAL NEWS

Early results show lower cancer rates than expected among Air Force nuclear missile personnel

Mar 13, 2024, 2:00 PM

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


WASHINGTON (AP) — The Air Force is reporting the first data on cancer diagnoses among troops who worked with nuclear missiles and, while the data is only about 25% complete, the service says the numbers are lower than what they expected.

The Air Force said so far it has identified 23 cases of non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a blood cancer, in the first stage of its review of cancers among service members who operated, maintained or supported silo-based Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missiles.

To identify those cases the Air Force looked at all missile community personnel who used the military health care system, or TRICARE, from 2001 to 2021, a population they said is about 84,000 people and includes anyone who operated, maintained, secured or otherwise supported the Air Force nuclear mission.

Within that community about 8,000 served as missileers, young men and women who are underground in launch control capsules for 24 to 48 hours at a time — ready to fire the silo-based Minuteman missiles if ordered to by the president.

The Air Force review of cancers among service members who are assigned to its nuclear missile mission was prompted by January 2023 reports that nine missile launch officers who had served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Montana had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

The 23 cases identified so far are lower than what would be expected over the 20-year time frame when compared to similar incidence rates in the U.S. general population, the Air Force said. Based on National Cancer Institute Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results data on the incidence of non-Hodgkin lymphoma for the same time frame, Air Force researchers would expect to find about 80 NHL cases in the larger 84,000-person missile community.

It also did not identify how many of those 23 cases were found among the smaller missileer population versus among the larger pool of service members who support the nuclear mission.

The Air Force has emphasized that it still doesn’t have all the data. The study does not yet include state cancer registry and Department of Veterans Affairs data, which limits what numbers are reported. The military health care system only serves active duty personnel, their dependents and qualifying retirees, meaning that service members who left the military before they had completed 20 years of service, but who were diagnosed after they left, may not be included in these numbers.

The nuclear missile community has formed an advocacy group to press for answers on the cancers, named the Torchlight Initiative, and has found hundreds of cases of NHL among its ranks.

Missileers have raised concerns for years about the underground capsules they work in. The capsules were dug in the 1960s on older environmental standards and exposed them to toxic substances. An Associated Press investigation in December found that despite official Air Force responses from 2001 to 2005 that the capsules were safe, environmental records showed exposure to asbestos, polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs and other cancer-linked dangers were regularly reported in the underground capsules.

The Air Force is continuing its review.

National News

Associated Press

Dorie Ann Ladner, civil rights activist who fought for justice in Mississippi and beyond, dies at 81

Dorie Ann Ladner, a longtime fighter for freedom and equality in her home state of Mississippi with contributions to the NAACP, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee and voter registration drives, has died, her family confirmed. “My beloved sister, Dorie Ladner, died peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2024,” her younger sister, Joyce Ladner, wrote on Facebook. […]

11 minutes ago

Associated Press

Regents pick New Hampshire provost to replace UW-La Crosse chancellor fired over porn career

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A New Hampshire provost with a background in African American history will replace University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor Joe Gow, who lost his job last year after producing and appearing in pornographic videos. The regents announced Wednesday that James Beeby, provost and vice president for academic affairs at Keene State College, […]

26 minutes ago

Associated Press

Man convicted in Southern California slayings of his 4 children and their grandmother in 2021

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — A jury has convicted a 32-year-old man in the 2021 slayings of his four children and their grandmother in Southern California. Germarcus Lamar David was found guilty Tuesday of five counts of first-degree murder and three counts of assault on a child causing death, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office […]

51 minutes ago

Associated Press

DeSantis orders Florida resources to stop any increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered more than 250 law enforcement officers and soldiers to the Florida Keys on Wednesday to help stop what he anticipates to be an increase in Haitian migrants fleeing violence in their country. The governor said in a news release he is sending a mix of Florida […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

3 men face firearms charges after Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting, authorities say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Three men from Kansas City, Missouri, face firearms charges, including gun trafficking, after an investigation into the mass shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, federal prosecutors said Wednesday. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Kansas City said that 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, was charged in a […]

2 hours ago

Associated Press

Judge schedules sentencing for movie armorer in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A judge has scheduled sentencing next month for a movie set armorer convicted of involuntary manslaughter in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer by Alec Baldwin on the set of the Western film “Rust,” court records indicated Wednesday. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed was convicted by a jury last week in the […]

3 hours ago

Early results show lower cancer rates than expected among Air Force nuclear missile personnel