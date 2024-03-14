The body of a Kitsap County suspect — who was presumed dead for 15 years after jumping off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge — was discovered in a Los Angeles apartment last month.

Once the Los Angeles County medical examiner identified the body as Christian Robert Basham, Bremerton Police confirmed that the man found dead was the same man who was presumed dead from the jump off the bridge.

Two Los Angeles neighbors of his were the first to discover the body. Basham was wanted for child rape in Kitsap County back in 2008 and, according to The Kitsap Sun, skipped a court appearance before it was believed that he jumped off the Tacoma Narrows Bridge. His car was found nearby with a suicide note inside.

“None of us in the building knew, which makes this especially unsettling as he was trusted with a master key for our apartments as a maintenance person,” one neighbor told The Kitsap Sun.

Basham was facing a minimum sentence of six and a half years in prison. His $350,000 bail was posted before he missed his court appearance.

According to The Kitsap Sun, Basham was living in Los Angeles under the name Mark Clemens since he “disappeared” off the Narrows Bridge. He was found dead on Feb. 26.

“(Basham) was seen walking towards the midspan of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in a red sweatshirt, according to some witnesses,” KTTH host Bryan Suits said. “If convicted, he was facing a minimum of six and a half years for raping a boy and you know how they treat you in Monroe and/or Walla Walla. It’s a special kind of nightmare for a child rapist to go to a state prison, even in Washington.”

The witness later identified Basham through a booking photo, according to Suits, as his body was never recovered from the water. The cause of death has been deferred, meaning it could take months before authorities know how Basham died.

“He clearly wanted to be seen, so it was a setup, the whole thing,” Suits added. “He’s saying goodbye to 30,000 bucks or whatever, the 10% of the bail, and then he invented and reinvented himself as Mr. Clemens, the kindly maintenance guy.”

