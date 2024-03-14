Win tickets to see Norman Brown at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley

Close
Mar 14, 2024, 1:31 PM | Updated: 1:39 pm

KIRO Newsradio is giving you a chance to win two tickets to see Grammy-award winning contemporary jazz/R&B guitarist Norman Brown at Dimitriou’s Jazz Alley! This prize includes two dinner entrees while at the performance. The tickets will be for opening night Thursday April 4th at 7:30 PM. Suggested arrival time for dinner is 6:00 PM. Tickets are on sale now and you can find them here.

Enter below starting Monday March 18th, 2024 through Sunday March 24th, 2024.

Sweepstakes winners are subject to venue safety requirements. Winners will be added to the guest list to gain entry and must provide their phone number and email.

